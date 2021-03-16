AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st T20I - March 17th, 2021

The first T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

After a pulsating Test series, the two nations are back in action in the shortest format. The Afghans, who play in their first T20I series since last March, are the clear favorites heading into this game.

With young and exciting talents on their side, Afghanistan are a force to reckon with in Asian conditions. The emergence of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is touted by many as the next big thing in Afghanistan cricket, has also bolstered the team.

However, the Zimbabweans are no pushovers. They, themselves, have a strong side to fall back on in this format. Although Zimbabwe don't have the services of a few experienced campaigners, they have a strong bowling attack capable of running Afghanistan close in this contest.

All in all, both teams should field their strongest possible sides as they eye a winning start to the T20I series in Abu Dhabi.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (C), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najib Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Amir Hamza Hotak, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq and Farid Malik.

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (C), Richmond Mutumbami, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sikandar Raza, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzurabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Faraz Akram, Victor Nyauchi

Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq and Fazal Haq Farooqi

Zimbabwe

Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Blessing Muzurabani, Donald Tiripano, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava and Brandon Mavuta

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I

Date & Time: 17th March 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Abu Dhabi, although there should be enough to keep the bowlers interested as well. Bowlers should get the new ball to move around, keeping the batsmen in check.

As the match progresses, the spinners should also have a say, although there isn't much turn on offer for them. Both teams would want to bat first under the hot sun, with the pitch also not likely to change much.

160-170 should be par at this venue, with the pacers likely to play a big part in the outcome of the match.

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, A Afghan, U Ghani, W Madhevere, S Williams, S Raza, R Burl, K Janat, R Khan, N ul Haq and B Muzarabani

Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: S Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, A Afghan, U Ghani, M Shumba, S Williams, S Raza, R Mutumbami, K Janat, R Khan, N ul Haq and B Muzarabani

Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: K Janat