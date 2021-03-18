AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd T20I - March 19th, 2021

The second T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Afghans were right on the money in the first encounter as Rahmanullah Gurbaz's splendid knock handed them a win against Zimbabwe. While Gurbaz starred at the top of the order, Rashid Khan and Karim Janat also impressed with the ball. Despite Mujeeb ur Rehman and Gulbadin Naib's absence, Afghanistan's depth shone as they head into the game looking for a series-clinching win.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, showed glimpses of their capabilities in the T20I format. The likes of Kamunhukamwe and Richard Ngarava impressed, but they weren't able to sustain their challenge. Much is expected from captain Sean Williams, who has been in terrific form on this tour.

While the Afghans are the clear favorites ahead of the game, Zimbabwe are more than capable of springing a surprise in the shortest format. With both teams eyeing a crucial win on Friday, we should be in for a thrilling contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (C), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najib Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Amir Hamza Hotak, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq and Farid Malik.

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (C), Richmond Mutumbami, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sikandar Raza, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzurabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Faraz Akram, Victor Nyauchi

Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq and Fareed Malik

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 19th March 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Although there is ample swing on offer for the pacers, the batsmen should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will also have a say, with Rashid Khan impressing in the previous game. As conditions are not expected to change much during the game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashgar Afghan, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashgar Afghan, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Burl, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani and Fareed Malik

Captain: Sean Williams, Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz