AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st Test - March 2nd, 2021

The first Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe begins at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on the 2nd of March, 2021.

Afghanistan are finally back in Test action once again. Although they are still taking baby steps in the red-ball format, they are truly a force to reckon with on the international scene. With the likes of Zahir Khan and Ashgar Afghan leading the pack, the Afghans are the clear favourites heading into this fixture.

Their opponents, Zimbabwe, have a decent unit as well with a good blend of youth and experience. Although Craig Ervine isn't available for Zimbabwe, they have the duo of Sikandar Raza and captain Sean Williams to fall back on.

As mentioned above, Afghanistan are expected to make light work of their opponents. Although they are the definite underdogs heading into the contest, Zimbabwe will look to put up a fight in what should be a cracking game of Test cricket in Abu Dhabi.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (C), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wessely Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano

Predicted Playing 11

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan(C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai(WK), Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai and Zia-ur-Rehman

Zimbabwe

Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Regis Chakabva (WK), Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi and Brandon Mavuta

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test

Date: 2nd March 2021, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A competitive game of cricket beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the pacers should get the ball to move around in the opening exchanges, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses.

The batsmen will have to dig in and apply themselves before trusting their attacking instincts. Both teams will look to bat first and post a mammoth total upon winning the toss.

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wesley Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Sikander Raza, Sean Williams, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai and Blessing Muzrarabani

Captain: Rahmat Shah, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Wesley Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Nasir Jamal, Sean Williams, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai and Blessing Muzrarabani

Captain: Sean Williams, Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Zadran