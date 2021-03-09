AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd Test - March 10th, 2021

The second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe is set to start from Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Afghanistan were handed a reality check in the first Test as Zimbabwe thumped them to gain a series advantage. While Rashid Khan's absence didn't help matters, Afghanistan were lackluster with both bat and ball. However, they will be itching to get back at Zimbabwe, who were professional in their efforts. Blessing Muzarabani's performance with the ball enabled the tourists to make quick work of the Afghanistan batsmen in the first Test. But that might not be the case once again.

Despite winning the first Test, Zimbabwe will start as underdogs against Afghanistan, who will be desperate to level the series. With both sides eyeing a decisive win in Abu Dhabi, a cracking game of Test cricket beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (C), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wessely Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan(C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai(WK), Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan/ Fazal Farooqi, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai and Sayed Shirzad

Zimbabwe

Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Regis Chakabva (WK), Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi and Brandon Mavuta/Tarisai Musakanda

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test

Date & Time: 10th March 2021, at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good bowling surface beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The pacers had the ball talking in the previous Test. But this time around, the spinners should have more of a say in the game. Despite the conditions favoring the bowlers, the batsmen will get value for their shots. However, they will need to bide their time in the middle and dig in. Although both teams would want to avoid batting in the final innings, the toss shouldn't make much of a difference for either side.

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Zazai, I Zadran, A Afghan, P Masvaure, R Shah, S Williams, S Raza, B Muzarabani, D Tiripano, Y Ahmadzai and R Khan

Captain: S Williams, Vice-captain: I Zadran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Zazai, I Zadran, H Shahidi, P Masvaure, R Shah, S Williams, S Raza, B Muzarabani, V Nyauchi, Y Ahmadzai and A Hamza

Captain: I Zadran, Vice-captain: S Raza