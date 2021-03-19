AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd T20I - March 20th, 2021

The third and final T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Afghans have already sealed a series win, courtesy of two complete performances. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz starred in the first T20I, it was more of an all-round performance in the second game, with Zimbabwe proving no match. Although they would want to seal a series whitewash at the expense of Zimbabwe, it won't be that easy.

Zimbabwe have shown glimpses of what they are capable of in the series. While their batsmen have impressed in patches, the bowlers have let them down on both occasions. They will need more from the likes of Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani, who have been the best of the lot.

Although they head into the game as the underdogs, Zimbabwe are capable of springing a surprise, which the Afghans will be wary of. With both teams eyeing a win, albeit for different reasons, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (C), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najib Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Amir Hamza Hotak, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq and Farid Malik.

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (C), Richmond Mutumbami, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sikandar Raza, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzurabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Faraz Akram, Victor Nyauchi

Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq and Fareed Malik

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: 20th March 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a competitive track awaits the two sides in Abu Dhabi. Although the batsmen have ruled the roost in the series, there is ample help on offer for the pacers. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch conditions not likely to change much during the match.

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, U Ghani, T Musakanda, N Zadran, M Nabi, R Burl, S Williams, S Raza, R Khan, N ul Haq and B Muzarabani

Captain: R Gurbaz; Vice-captain: S Raza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, U Ghani, T Musakanda, A Afghan, M Nabi, R Burl, S Williams, S Raza, R Khan, F Malik and B Muzarabani

Captain: K Janat; Vice-captain: S Williams