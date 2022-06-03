AFG-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 5

Afghanistan XI will take on Bangladesh XI in the fifth match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday.

The competition is being administered by the Kuwait Cricket Ground and all the matches will be held at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground. Six teams, including the hosts Kuwait, will compete in this tournament and a total of 19 matches will be played. The final will take place on June 10.

Both Afghanistan XI and Bangladesh XI come into the match after losing their respective opening games and will be looking to turn the situation around quickly. Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the table whereas Bangladesh occupies the fourth spot.

AFG-XI vs BAN-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG-XI XI

Moladad Safi (C), Sayed Monib, Fazal Haq, Mirwas Masoom (wk), Bahram Saleh, Khan Wali, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Fareed Sayed, Din Muhammad, Muhammad Nawaz

BAN-XI XI

Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed (C), Touhidul Islam, Morshed Mostafa Sarwar, Al AminAlias Miah, Abdullah Al Mamun (wk), Bathsha Helal Uddin, Mohammed Sumon, Yousuf Mohiuddin, Rubel Hossain, Md Shohel Rana, Sujon Miah

Match Details

AFG-XI vs SUS, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: June 3, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket isn’t known widely but in the few matches it has hosted, the track has assisted the batters. The outfield is also quick and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball here.

Story continues below ad

Today’s AFG-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Masoom will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He did not have the best start to the competition and will be looking to turn things around.

Batters

K Wali is a wonderful cricketer who is known for taking the game to the opposition. His aggressive approach is expected to prove decisive for his side. Wali scored 19 runs in the first game.

M Mustafa has plenty of experience and will be hoping to make it count for Bangladesh XI. He was also poor in the first match and will be looking to step up.

All-rounders

M Ahmed is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 32 runs in the first game and can prove to be a solid captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Story continues below ad

B Khan is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 15 runs with the bat in the opening game against Sri Lanka XI.

Bowlers

M Sumon is expected to do the talking with the ball in hand. He scalped three wickets against Pakistan XI.

Top 5 best players to pick in AFG-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 prediction team

M Sumon (BAN-XI) – 97 points

M Bulbul Ahmed (BAN-XI) – 51 points

K Wali (AFG-XI) – 27 points

R Hossain (BAN-XI) – 23 points

M Shohel Rana (BAN-XI) – 22 points

Important stats for AFG-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 prediction team

M Sumon: 3 wickets

M Bulbul Ahmed: 32 runs

B Khan: 15 runs

K Wali: 19 runs

AFG-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

AFG-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Masoom, K Wali, M Mustafa, I Sultanzai, T Islam, M Bulbul Ahmed, M Shohel Rana, B Khan, M Sumon, R Hossain, S Monib

Captain: M Bulbul Ahmed Vice-Captain: B Khan

AFG-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Masoom, K Wali, M Mustafa, I Sultanzai, T Islam, M Bulbul Ahmed, B Khan, M Sumon, R Hossain, S Monib, M Nawaz

Captain: M Mustafa Vice-Captain: M Sumon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far