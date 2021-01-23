Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 24th, 2021

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Afghanistan were triumphant on their return to international cricket, as they edged Ireland in the first ODI earlier in the week. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan came up trumps with bat and ball respectively.

They will need more of the same in the second ODI, as they eye a series win. With the experience of Ashgar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan will fancy a win on Sunday. However, Ireland will not be any pushovers.

Led by Andy Balbirnie, Ireland will look to put up a better show with the bat. The onus will also be on Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien to come up with the goods against the likes of Mujeeb ur Rehman and Naveen Ul Haq.

Afghanistan hold the edge going into this game. Nevertheless, another cracking game beckons, with either side eyeing a decisive win in the series.

Squads to choose from:

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Naveen ul haq, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Javed Ahmadi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, Shane Getkate.

Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Teckor, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd ODI.

Date: 24th January 2021, at 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Pitch Report

As was the case in the previous game between the two teams, the pitch has something in it to interest both pacers and spinners.

Nevertheless, the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big, and wickets in hand are going to be key. The pitch should get slower as the game progresses, which might tempt either side to bat first after winning the toss.

260 runs should be a good total at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, A Afghan, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, G Naib, M Nabi, C Campher, S Singh, N Ul Haq, Rashid Khan and A McBrine.

Captain: P Stirling. Vice-Captain: M Nabi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, A Afghan, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, G Naib, M Nabi, L Tucker, S Singh, M ur Rehman, Rashid Khan and A McBrine.

Captain: A Balbirnie. Vice-Captain: M Nabi.