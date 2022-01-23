AFG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Afghanistan (AFG) will take on the Netherlands (NED) in the second ODI of the three-match series at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday.
Afghanistan won the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the series. They put up 222 runs on the board while batting first and ended up winning the contest by 36 runs. The Afghan spinners spun a web around the Netherlands batters, who will look to fare better today.
AFG vs NED Probable Playing 11 today
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai
Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk), Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vivian Kingma, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmed
Match Details
AFG vs NED, 2nd ODI
Date & Time: January 23rd 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But there could be some turn available for the spinners, with the pitch expected to get slower as the game progresses.
Today’s AFG vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored only 13 in the first ODI, but he is more than capable of playing a big knock today.
Batter
Hashmatullah Shahidi was the top-scorer in the first game. The left-hander racked up 77 runs.
All-rounder
Pieter Seelaar can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He scored 32 runs and bowled eight decent overs.
Bowler
Rashid Khan bowled magnificently as he returned with figures of 3/31 from nine overs in the first gamw.
Top 5 best players to pick in AFG vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team
Rashid Khan (AFG): 119 points
Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG): 89 points
Fred Klaassen (NED): 75 points
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG): 68 points
Pieter Seelaar (NED): 40 points
Important stats for AFG vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team
Rashid Khan: 3 wickets
Hashmatullah Shahidi: 73 runs
Brandon Glover: 3 wickets
Pieter Seelaar: 32 runs & 0 wickets
AFG vs NED Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Brandon Glover
Captain: Rashid Khan Vice-captain: Pieter Seelaar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar, Shahidullah Kamal, Vivian Kingma, Rashid Khan, Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann