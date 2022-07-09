AFI vs ATL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 30

The Atlanta Fire (AFI) will take on the Atlanta Lightning (ATL) in the 30th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia on Saturday, July 9.

The Atlanta Lightning have been brilliant in the Minor League Cricket this season with a couple of wins under their belts already. The likes of Khary Pierre and Shamar Springer have chipped in with excellent performances, holding the team in good stead. However, the Atlanta Fire are a team to be reckoned with, given their balance and starpower.

AFI vs ATL Probable Playing 11 Today

AFI XI

Steven Taylor, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Aaron Jones, Corne Dry, Nithil Reddy, Jay Pathak, Evroy Dyer, Amila Aponso, Zain Sayed, and Ateendra Subramanian.

ATL XI

Mark Parchment, Sagar Patel, Amrut Pore, Hanchard Hamilton (c&wk), Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Kyle Phillip, Siddarth Matani, Terrance Hinds, Rajiv Redhi and Heath Richards.

Match Details

AFI vs ATL, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: July 9, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Pitch Report

A decent batting pitch is expected at the Atlanta Cricket Fields, offering some help to both the batters and bowlers. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down a bit, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today's AFI vs ATL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hanchard Hamilton: Hanchard Hamilton has led the Lightning to a few wins as captain, but the focus will be on his batting prowess for this game. Occupying a spot in the middle order, Hamilton has been decent, scoring handy runs in the middle and death overs. With Hamilton also adding value with his noteworthy keeping skills, he should get the nod in your fantasy team.

Batters

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor has been a consistent performer on the US domestic scene for quite some time with his ability to tee off from ball one being brilliant. He also adds value with his bowling prowess, holding him in good stead. With Taylor in decent form as well, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Rakheem Cornwall: Rakheem Cornwall is bound to be a popular pick in AFI vs ATL Dream11 fantasy teams and for good reason. The burly all-rounder, who can tonk the ball a long way, is likely to be used as a pinch-hitter up the order. Cornwall can double up as an off-spinner as well, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Siddarth Matani: Siddarth Matani has been the pick of the bowlers for the Lightning, picking up key wickets in the middle overs. He has used his variations to good effect, not conceding too many runs as well. With form and conditions on his side, Matani should be a decent addition to your AFI vs ATL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AFI vs ATL Dream11 prediction team

Siddarth Matani (ATL)

Khary Pierre (ATL)

Steven Taylor (AFI)

Important stats for AFI vs ATL Dream11 prediction team

Shamar Springer - 143 runs in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 143.00

Sagar Patel - 101 runs in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 50.50

Khary Pierre - 5 wickets in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 14.00

AFI vs ATL Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

AFI vs ATL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Minor League Cricket 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hamilton, H Hamilton, S Taylor, S Springer, A Jones, R Cornwall, K Pierre, A Aponso, K Phillip, S Matani and A Subramanian.

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: K Pierre.

AFI vs ATL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Minor League Cricket 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hamilton, H Hamilton, S Taylor, S Springer, A Jones, C Dry, K Pierre, A Aponso, K Phillip, S Matani and T Hinds.

Captain: H Hamilton. Vice-captain: A Jones.