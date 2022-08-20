AFI vs MAY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, 1st and 5th Play-off

The Atlanta Fire (AFI) will take on the Manhattan Yorkers (MAY) in the first and fifth Playoff match of the Minor League Cricket (MCL) 2022 at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia on Saturday, August 20.

The Atlanta Fire have been the standout team in MCL 2022, with nine wins in 14 league games. Rahkeem Cornwall and Ateendra Subramanian have been their standout performers so far in the competition.

The Manhattan Yorkers have also done well, winning 10 of their 14 league games. Their batters have been outstanding throughout the tournament, with Rajdeep Darbar and John Campbell leading the way.

Both teams will leave no stone unturned, hence a thrilling game is expected on Saturday.

AFI vs MAY Match Details, 1st & 5th Playoff

The first and fifth playoff games of the Minor Cricket League will be played on August 20 at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia. The first playoff game is scheduled for 07:30 pm IST, while the fifth playoff game is scheduled for 12:00 am IST.

AFI vs MAY, 1st and 5th Playoff

Date and Time: August 20 2022, 07:30 pm and 12:00 am IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Live Streaming: Fancode

Exclusive Broadcaster: MLC Network

AFI vs MAY pitch report for 1st and 5th Playoff

The pitch at the Atlanta Cricket Fields usually helps batters more than bowlers because the ball comes off the bat nicely. Since there hasn't been a clear trend here, fans can expect a close battle between the bat and the ball. A total of around 180 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 163

Average 2nd innings score: 167

AFI vs MAY Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Atlanta Fire: WLWLW

Manhattan Yorkers: WLWLW

AFI vs MAY Probable Playing 11s for today’s match

Atlanta Fire Probable Playing 11

Rahkeem Cornwall, Rishi Pandey, Zain Sayed (c), Nasir Hossain, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Jay Pathak, Lieb Sauermann, Amila Aponso, Ridwan Palash, Evroy Dyer, Ateendra Subramanian

Manhattan Yorkers Probable Playing 11

Rajdeep Darbar (c&wk), Bhaskar Yadram, Danesh Patel, Abhiram Valisammagari, Deveshwari Prashad, John Campbell, Nil Patel, Noman Iftikhar, Yasir Mohammad, Kevin Shah, Shawn Findlay

AFI vs MAY Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jahmar Hamilton (54 runs in his last two matches, Strike-Rate: 157.67)

Hamilton has been one of the top hitters for the Atlanta Fire. He scored 23 runs off 21 deliveries in his previous outing and will look to capitalize on this opportunity in upcoming matches.

Top Batter Pick

Lieb Sauermann (3 matches, 46 runs, Average: 23.00)

Lieb Sauermann is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He has failed to impress with the bat in his last three appearances, so he is due for a big one.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rahkeem Cornwall (51 runs and 6 wickets in his last three matches)

Cornwall can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 141.38 in his last three games. Given his off-break bowling ability, he could be a valuable pick for your AFI vs MAY Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ateendra Subramanian (5 wickets in his last three matches, Average: 18.33)

Subramanian has taken five wickets in his last three matches at an average of 18.33. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide regular breakthroughs, making him an excellent choice for vice-captaincy.

AFI vs MAY match captain and vice-captain choices

Corne Dry

Corne Dry, one of his team's top all-rounders, did not play in the previous match but is expected to make a comeback in this crucial game. He has scored 12 runs and taken four wickets in his last two games, making him an excellent captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

AFI vs MAY match expert tips 1st and 5th Playoff match

Rahkeem Cornwall as captain of your AFI vs MAY Dream11 team could be an appealing option, given his ability to score points with his all-round abilities. Picking Cornwall as captain could be a game-changer for the AFI vs MAY D11 contest.

AFI vs MAY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st and 5th Playoff, Head To Head League

AFI vs MAY Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rajdeep Darbar, Jahmar Hamilton

Batters: Kevin Shah, Shawn Findlay, Lieb Sauermann

All-Rounder: Rahkeem Cornwall, Rishi Pandey, John Campbell

Bowlers: Amila Aponso, Evroy Dyer, Ateendra Subramanian

AFI vs MAY Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

AFI vs MAY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st and 5th Playoff, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rajdeep Darbar, Jahmar Hamilton

Batters: Kevin Shah, Shawn Findlay, Lieb Sauermann

All-Rounder: Rahkeem Cornwall, Rishi Pandey, John Campbell

Bowlers: Deveshwari Prashad, Evroy Dyer, Ateendra Subramanian

