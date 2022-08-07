AFI vs MOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 77

The Atlanta Fire (AFI) will take on the Morrisville Raptors (MOR) in the 77th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the Woodley Cricket Fields in Georgia on Sunday, August 7.

The Atlanta Fire are coming off a win over the Orlando Galaxy. Rahkeem Cornwall starred with both bat and ball to lead the team from the front. They have a set list of hitters in their top order and are one of the teams to watch in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Morrisville Raptors are having a good season as a unit, defeating the Atlanta Lightning by two wickets in their previous game. The likes of Dane Piedt and Jacobus Pienaar have been in good form for them and are likely to have another dominant performance in the upcoming match.

AFI vs MOR Probable Playing 11 Today

AFI XI

Rahkeem Cornwall, Zain Sayed (c), Rishi Pandey. Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Ridwan Palash, Jay Pathak, Lieb Sauermann, Corne Dry, Evroy Dyer, Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian.

MOR XI

Lahiru Milantha (wk), Vinothkumar Kandaswamy, Sanjay Stanley, Jacobus Pienaar, Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, Dane Piedt (c), Abhiram Bolisetty, Karthikeya Jagadish, Aditya Padala, Kiran Saravanakumar, Matthew Forde.

Match Details

AFI vs MOR, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 77

Date and Time: Auguts 7, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodley Cricket Fields, Georgia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Woodley Cricket Fields usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Both sides would prefer to chase here. Anything above 190 runs would be a par score.

Today's AFI vs MOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jahmar Hamilton: Hamilton did not get a chance to bat in the previous game, but he is a power hitter and will look to capitalize on the opportunity in the upcoming games.

Batters

Ridwan Palash: Ridwan Palash struggled for timing in the previous game, scoring only nine runs off 15 deliveries, but given his experience and technique, he is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Rahkeem Cornwall: Cornwall is an excellent all-rounder who starred with the ball and the bat in his previous outing. He took one wicket and scored 37 runs off 14 balls, including six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 264.29. Given his form and ability, he is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ateendra Subramanian: Subramanian looked impressive in the previous game, making good use of his pace and variations, making him an excellent fantasy team pick. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in AFI vs MOR Dream11 prediction team

Zain Sayed (AFI)

Matthew Forde (MOR)

Corne Dry (AFI)

Duvvarapu Siva Kumar (MOR)

Ateendra Subramanian (AFI)

AFI vs MOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

AFI vs MOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jahmar Hamilton, Ridwan Palash, Jay Pathak, Sanjay Stanley, Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Evroy Dyer, Zain Sayed, Vinothkumar Kandaswamy, Dane Piedt, Kiran Saravanakumar

Captain: Rahkeem Cornwall Vice-captain: Dane Piedt

AFI vs MOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jahmar Hamilton, Ridwan Palash, Jay Pathak, Sanjay Stanley, Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Evroy Dyer, Zain Sayed, Vinothkumar Kandaswamy, Dane Piedt, Kiran Saravanakumar

Captain: Rahkeem Cornwall Vice-captain: Corne Dry

