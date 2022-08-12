AFI vs MOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 81

The Atlanta Fire (AFI) will take on the Morrisville Raptors (MOR) in the 81st match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Saturday, August 13.

Both teams are having a similar run in the competition, with the Atlanta Fire winning seven games out of 11. The Morrisville Raptors have won seven games out of 10.

Atlanta Fire have all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall in their ranks, who have been fantastic with the bat so far. Meanwhile, the Morrisville Raptors have performed well as a unit, defeating the Atlanta Fire by 27 runs in their previous meeting, with Lahiru Milantha leading the way with the bat and helping his team to a total of 203 runs.

A thrilling game is expected on Saturday, with the Morrisville Raptors intending to take the lead and the Atlanta Fire looking for revenge.

AFI vs MOR Probable Playing 11 Today

AFI XI

Rahkeem Cornwall, Zain Sayed (c), Rishi Pandey, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Ridwan Palash, Jay Pathak, Lieb Sauermann, Corne Dry, Evroy Dyer, Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian.

MOR XI

Lahiru Milantha (wk), Vinothkumar Kandaswamy, Sanjay Stanley, Rohan Phadke, Dane Piedt (c), Abhiram Bolisetty, Matthew Forde, Karthikeya Jagadish, Aditya Padala, Kiran Saravanakumar, Jacobus Pienaar.

Match Details

AFI vs MOR, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 81

Date and Time: Auguts 13, 2022, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Pitch Report

The track at Church Street Park could assist pace bowlers with the new ball early in the game, although it is an excellent batting wicket overall. Wickets in hand will be crucial as both teams are likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss.

Today's AFI vs MOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lahiru Milantha: He batted well the last time these two teams met, scoring 91 runs at a strike rate of 193.62, including eight fours and six sixes. Given his wicketkeeping abilities, he is an excellent choice for today's match.

Batter

Abhiram Bolisetty: Abhiram Bolisetty got off to a good start in their previous meeting, scoring 27 runs at a strike rate of 168.75. He'll look to turn that start into a big score in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Rahkeem Cornwall: He's had success with the bat so far in the competition, scoring 406 runs at an impressive average of 40.60, and is also an excellent off-break spinner, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Bowlers

Ateendra Subramanian: He is a genuine wicket-taker bowler for the Atlanta Fire. However, he went wicketless in their previous meeting and will be hungry for more scalps in the upcoming games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AFI vs MOR Dream11 prediction team

Evroy Dyer (AFI)

Obus Pienaar (MOR)

Corne Dry (AFI)

Abhiram Bolisetty (MOR)

Ateendra Subramanian (AFI)

AFI vs MOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

AFI vs MOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lahiru Milantha, Ridwan Palash, Abhiram Bolisetty, Rohan Phadke, Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Evroy Dyer, Obus Pienaar, Amila Aponso, Aditya Padala, Ateendra Subramanian.

Captain: Rahkeem Cornwall Vice-captain: Corne Dry

AFI vs MOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lahiru Milantha, Jay Pathak, Abhiram Bolisetty, Rohan Phadke, Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Evroy Dyer, Obus Pienaar, Amila Aponso, Aditya Padala, Ateendra Subramanian.

Captain: Rahkeem Cornwall Vice-captain: Evroy Dyer

Edited by Ankush Das