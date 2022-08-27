AFI vs NJS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, 2nd Semi-Final

The Atlanta Fire (AFI) will take on the New Jersey Stallions (NJS) in the second semi-final match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFI vs NJS Dream11 prediction.
The Atlanta Fire have been impressive in the league, winning nine of their 14 games and finishing first in Group A to qualify for the playoffs. They've been well served by the likes of Corne Dry and Steven Taylor, who have both delivered outstanding performances. The team will be hoping to maintain their form in this crucial game.
Meanwhile, the New Jersey Stallions have been the team to beat in the competition, having won 12 of their 14 games and five in a row. Given their current form, they are the slight favorites to win here, although an exciting game with a spot in the final is expected.
AFI vs NJS, Match Details, Minor League Cricket
The second semi-final match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 between Atlanta Fire and New Jersey Stallions will be played on August 28 at Church Street Park in Morrisville. The game is set to take place at 03:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
AFI vs NJS, 2nd Semi-final, Minor League Cricket 2022
Date & Time: August 28, 2022; 03:00 am IST
Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville
Live Streaming: Fancode
AFI vs NJS, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible.
The average first-innings score at this venue is 158, so both teams can elect to bat first after winning the toss.
Last 5 matches at this ground:
Matches Won by Batting first: 3
Matches Won by Bowling first: 2
Average 1st innings score: 165
Average 2nd innings score: 158
AFI vs NJS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Atlanta Fire: WWLWL
New Jersey Stallions: WWWWW
AFI vs NJS Probable Playing 11 today
Atlanta Fire injury/team news
No injury concerns.
Atlanta Fire Probable Playing XI :
Steven Taylor, Zain Sayed, Aaron Jones (c), Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Nasir Hossain, Jay Pathak, Rishi Pandey, Amila Aponsu, Corne Dry, Evroy Dyer, Ateendra Subramanian
New Jersey Stallions injury/team news
No injury concerns.
New Jersey Stallions Probable Playing XI :
Stephen Wiig, Paul Palmer, Dominique Rikhi, Derone Davis, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raymond Ramrattan, Sachin Mylavarapu, Nino Henry, Preet Shah, Anthony Bramble (wk), Jessy Singh (c)
AFI vs NJS Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Jahmar Hamilton (61 runs in his last 3 matches, Average: 20.33)
He batted well in the last two games, scoring 30 runs at a strike rate of 124.76. Given his wicketkeeping abilities, he is an excellent choice for today's match.
Top Batter Pick
Zain Sayed (112 in his last 2 matches, Average: 28.00)
Zain Sayed batted well last night, scoring 75 runs off 46 deliveries at a strike rate of 163.04 with eight fours and four sixes. He is expected to put in another strong performance on Sunday.
Top All-rounder Pick
Rahkeem Cornwall (51 runs and 6 wickets in his last 3 matches)
He's had success with both the bat and the ball so far in the competition. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 157.62. Being an excellent off-break spinner, he has taken six wickets as well, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.
Top Bowler Pick
Amila Aponso (5 wickets in his last 4 matches)
He is a genuine wicket-taking bowler for the Atlanta Fire. He has taken five wickets in his last four appearances and is a must-have player in your fantasy team.
AFI vs NJS match captain and vice-captain choices
Rahkeem Cornwall
He is one of his team's top all-rounders who is doing well with both the bat and the ball and is expected to perform well in this crucial game. He has scored 531 runs at an average of 40.85 in 13 games, making him an excellent captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.
Corne Dry
Corne Dry is a brilliant all-rounder who can score points with both the bat and the ball. Given his current form, he is an excellent vice-captaincy option for your AFI vs NJS Dream11 fantasy team.
5 must-picks with player stats for AFI vs NJS Dream11 fantasy cricket
AFI vs NJS match expert tips for 2nd Semi-final match
With his batting and bowling capabilities, Rahkeem Cornwall has stood out as the best player of the tournament. He leads his team from the front, and with his expertise, he can be counted on to deliver another outstanding performance on Sunday.
AFI vs NJS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-final, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble
Batters: Zain Sayed, Aaron Jones, Dominique Rikhi
All-Rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Derone Davis
Bowlers: Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian, Nino Henry, Sachin Mylavarapu
AFI vs NJS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-final, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble, Jahmar Hamilton
Batters: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones, Dominique Rikhi
All-Rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Derone Davis
Bowlers: Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian, Sachin Mylavarapu