AFI vs NJS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, 2nd Semi-Final

The Atlanta Fire (AFI) will take on the New Jersey Stallions (NJS) in the second semi-final match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFI vs NJS Dream11 prediction.

The Atlanta Fire have been impressive in the league, winning nine of their 14 games and finishing first in Group A to qualify for the playoffs. They've been well served by the likes of Corne Dry and Steven Taylor, who have both delivered outstanding performances. The team will be hoping to maintain their form in this crucial game.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Stallions have been the team to beat in the competition, having won 12 of their 14 games and five in a row. Given their current form, they are the slight favorites to win here, although an exciting game with a spot in the final is expected.

AFI vs NJS, Match Details, Minor League Cricket

The second semi-final match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 between Atlanta Fire and New Jersey Stallions will be played on August 28 at Church Street Park in Morrisville. The game is set to take place at 03:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFI vs NJS, 2nd Semi-final, Minor League Cricket 2022

Date & Time: August 28, 2022; 03:00 am IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Live Streaming: Fancode

AFI vs NJS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible.

The average first-innings score at this venue is 158, so both teams can elect to bat first after winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 165

Average 2nd innings score: 158

AFI vs NJS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Atlanta Fire: WWLWL

New Jersey Stallions: WWWWW

AFI vs NJS Probable Playing 11 today

Atlanta Fire injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Atlanta Fire Probable Playing XI :

Steven Taylor, Zain Sayed, Aaron Jones (c), Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Nasir Hossain, Jay Pathak, Rishi Pandey, Amila Aponsu, Corne Dry, Evroy Dyer, Ateendra Subramanian

New Jersey Stallions injury/team news

No injury concerns.

New Jersey Stallions Probable Playing XI :

Stephen Wiig, Paul Palmer, Dominique Rikhi, Derone Davis, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raymond Ramrattan, Sachin Mylavarapu, Nino Henry, Preet Shah, Anthony Bramble (wk), Jessy Singh (c)

AFI vs NJS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jahmar Hamilton (61 runs in his last 3 matches, Average: 20.33)

He batted well in the last two games, scoring 30 runs at a strike rate of 124.76. Given his wicketkeeping abilities, he is an excellent choice for today's match.

Top Batter Pick

Zain Sayed (112 in his last 2 matches, Average: 28.00)

Zain Sayed batted well last night, scoring 75 runs off 46 deliveries at a strike rate of 163.04 with eight fours and four sixes. He is expected to put in another strong performance on Sunday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rahkeem Cornwall (51 runs and 6 wickets in his last 3 matches)

He's had success with both the bat and the ball so far in the competition. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 157.62. Being an excellent off-break spinner, he has taken six wickets as well, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Amila Aponso (5 wickets in his last 4 matches)

He is a genuine wicket-taking bowler for the Atlanta Fire. He has taken five wickets in his last four appearances and is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

AFI vs NJS match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahkeem Cornwall

He is one of his team's top all-rounders who is doing well with both the bat and the ball and is expected to perform well in this crucial game. He has scored 531 runs at an average of 40.85 in 13 games, making him an excellent captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Corne Dry

Corne Dry is a brilliant all-rounder who can score points with both the bat and the ball. Given his current form, he is an excellent vice-captaincy option for your AFI vs NJS .

5 must-picks with player stats for AFI vs NJS Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Nino Henry 3 wickets in his last 2 games Derone Davis 52runs & 3 wickets in his last 2 games Amila Aponsa 4 wickets in his last 5 games Corne Dry 22 runs & 3 wickets in his last 3 games Saiteja Mukkamalla 68 runs in his last 2 games

AFI vs NJS match expert tips for 2nd Semi-final match

With his batting and bowling capabilities, Rahkeem Cornwall has stood out as the best player of the tournament. He leads his team from the front, and with his expertise, he can be counted on to deliver another outstanding performance on Sunday.

AFI vs NJS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-final, Head To Head League

AFI vs NJS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble

Batters: Zain Sayed, Aaron Jones, Dominique Rikhi

All-Rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Derone Davis

Bowlers: Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian, Nino Henry, Sachin Mylavarapu

AFI vs NJS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-final, Grand League

AFI vs NJS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble, Jahmar Hamilton

Batters: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones, Dominique Rikhi

All-Rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Derone Davis

Bowlers: Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian, Sachin Mylavarapu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee