AFI vs OLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 75

The Atlanta Fire (AFI) will take on the Orlando Galaxy (OLG) in the 75th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia on Sunday, August 7.

Orlando Galaxy are still struggling in the competition, having lost their last four games in a row. The batters have done relatively well, but their bowlers have been costly and have failed to defend the total on many occasions.

Atlanta Fire, on the other hand, are well-stocked with stars including Steven Taylor and Rahkeem Cornwall. They defeated the Orlando Galaxy in their previous meeting by 85 runs. They come into the game with a victory over the Atlanta Lightning, defeating them by six wickets.

A thrilling game is expected on Sunday, with Orlando seeking revenge and Atlanta looking to extend their winning streak.

AFI vs OLG Probable Playing 11 Today

AFI XI

Steven Taylor, Rahkeem Cornwall, Aaron Jones (c), Zain Sayed, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Lieb Sauermann, Corne Dry, Rishi Pandey, Amila Aponso, Evroy Dyer, Ateendra Subramanian.

OLG XI

Naseer Ahmed (c), Meetul Patel (wk), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Hardik Desai, Roohit Dutchin, Sumit Sehrawat, Manav Patel, Isuru Kuruwitage, Matthew Comerie, Bhaskaradipan Gnanasakthi, Shabaka Mathalin.

Match Details

AFI vs OLG, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 75

Date and Time: Auguts 7, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. At this venue, a score of between 175 and 195 could be defendable.

Today's AFI vs OLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Meetul Patel: Meetul has been one of the most consistent hitters for Orlando. However, he scored 23 runs off 22 deliveries in his previous outing and will look to capitalize on this opportunity in upcoming matches.

Batter

Tagenarine Chanderpaul: Tagenarine Chanderpaul is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He generally bats in the top order and scored 53 runs off 46 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes in his previous outing against the Atlanta Fire.

All-rounder

Roohit Dutchin: Roohit Dutchin can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 141.38 in his previous outing. Given his medium-fast bowling ability, he could be a valuable pick for your AFI vs OLG Dream11 fantasy team..

Bowler

Manav Patel: He is an experienced bowler with plenty of local league experience. When the two teams met earlier, he took three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team again.

Top 3 best players to pick in AFI vs OLG Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Desai (OLG): 37 points

Bhaskaradipan Gnannasakthi (OLG): 41 points

Naseer Ahmed (OLG): 127 points

Key stats for AFI vs OLG Dream11 prediction team

Naseer Ahmed - 72 runs in his last three games.

Sumit Sehrawat – 22 runs and three wickets in his last three games.

Matthew Comerie - Three wickets in his last three games.

AFI vs OLG Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

AFI vs OLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jahmar Hamilton, Steven Taylor, Rahkeem Cornwall, Corne Dry, Meetul Patel, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Naseer Ahmed, Manav Patel, Roohit Dutchin, Sumit Sehrawat, Matthew Comerie.

Captain: Roohit Dutchin Vice-captain: Steven Taylor

AFI vs OLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishi Pandey, Steven Taylor, Rahkeem Cornwall, Aaron Jones, Meetul Patel, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Naseer Ahmed, Manav Patel, Roohit Dutchin, Sumit Sehrawat, Matthew Comerie.

Captain: Roohit Dutchin Vice-captain: Rahkeem Cornwall

