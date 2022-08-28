AFI vs SET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Minor League T20, Final 

Atlanta Fire (AFI) will lock horns with Seattle Thunderbolts (SET) in the summit clash of the Minor League T20 at the Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AFI vs SET Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket, today's playing 11s and pitch report.

Atlanta finished the group stage atop the Group A Atlantic Conference points table. They beat New Jersey Stallions by 96 runs in the second semifinal. Meanwhile, Seattle finished second in the Group B Pacific Conference points table. They grabbed their berth in the final with a six-run victory over Silicon Valley Strikers in the first semifinal.

AFI vs SET Match Details, Final

The final of the Minor League T20 will be played on August 28 at the Church Street Park in Morrisville. The game is set to take place on August 29 at 2:30 am IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AFI vs SET, Minor League T20, Final

Date and Time: August 29, 2022, 2:30 am IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

AFI vs SET Pitch Report

The track at the Church Street Park in Derby is a batting-friendly surface, which assists pacers, who should find plenty of help with the new ball. Batters will have to bide some time in the middle before they can score freely. Three of the last five games at this venue have been won by the team bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 177

Average second innings score: 143

AFI vs SET Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Atlanta Fire: W-W-W-L-W

Seattle Thunderbolts: W-W-W-W-W

AFI vs SET probable playing XIs for today’s match

AFI Injury/Team News

No major injury update.

AFI Probable Playing XI

Jahmar Hamilton (WK), Aaron Jones, Zain Sayed, Steven Taylor, Corné Dry, Rishi Pandey, Nasir Hossain, Amila Aponso, Jay Pathak, Evroy Dyer, Ateendra Subramanian

SET Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SET Probable Playing XI

Andries Gous (WK), Rishi Bhardwaj, Daminda Ranaweera, Jagroop Raina, Rayyan Pathan, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Rohan Posanipally, Phani Simhadri, Akhilesh Bodugum

AFI vs SET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jahmar Hamilton (15 matches, 371 runs, Strike Rate: 158.55)

He could prove to be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section because of his reliable batting and wicketkeeping skills. He has scored 371 runs at a strike rate of 158.55 in 15 games.

Top Batter pick

Aaron Jones (7 matches, 331 runs, Strike Rate: 157.62)

Jones has been in brilliant form in the last few games and will look to score big in the final. He has scored 331 runs at a strike rate of 157.62 in seven games.

Top All-rounder pick

Harmeet Singh (17 matches, 294 runs and 22 wickets, Strike Rate: 226.15 and Economy Rate: 5.45)

Singh has scored 294 runs and picked up 22 wickets in 17 games. He's a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Phani Simhadri (17 matches, 43 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.94)

Simhadri is the leading wickettaker for the Thunderbolts in the Minor League T20. He has scalped 43 wickets at an economy rate of 5.94 in 17 games.

AFI vs SET match captain and vice-captain choices

Steven Taylor

Taylor should be the top choice to lead your fantasy team in Sunday's game, as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 162 runs and also scalped six wickets in seven games.

Shubham Ranjane

Ranjane has been consistently performing for the Thunderbolts and will look to play a key role in Sunday's game. He has scored 135 runs and scalped 13 wickets in seven games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for AFI vs SET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

AFI vs SET match expert tips

Steven Taylor could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute consistently with both bat and ball.

AFI vs SET Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

AFI vs SET Dream11 Prediction - Minor League T20

AFI vs SET Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jahmar Hamilton, Andries Gous

Batters: Steven Taylor, Rayyan Pathan, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh

Bowlers: Amila Aponso, Akhilesh Bodugum, Phani Simhadri

AFI vs SET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

AFI vs SET Dream11 Prediction - Minor League T20

AFI vs SET Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jahmar Hamilton

Batters: Steven Taylor, Rayyan Pathan, Zain Sayed

All-rounders: Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nasir Hossain, Corne Dry, Shubham Ranjane

Bowlers: Amila Aponso, Evroy Dyer, Phani Simhadri

