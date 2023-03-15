AFI vs UMM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MLC Champions Open, Match 5

The Atlanta Fire (AFI) will take on UMMC KR (UMM) in the fifth match of the MLC Champions Open at the Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Prairie View, Texas on Wednesday (March 15).

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFi vs UMM Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Atlanta Fire have played two matches in the tournament and have won one of these clashes while losing the other. UMMC KR, on the other hand, have won both of their matches. While the Atlanta Fire will look to win this match and get their campaign back on track, UMMC KR will look to maintain their winning momentum.

AFI vs UMM Match Details, MLC Champions Open

The fifth match of the MLC Champions Open will be played on March 15 at the Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Prairie View, Texas. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match 5

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICricket Complex 6, Prairie View, Texas

AFI vs UMM Pitch Report

The pitch will have a good bounce on it. Batters who are good square of the wicket will enjoy the surface. The bowlers who can hit the hard lengths will be effective on this strip.

AFI vs UMM probable playing XIs for today’s match

AFI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AFI Probable Playing XI

Smit Patel (wk), Sami Aslam (c), Zia Shahzad, Usman Rafiq, Bhaskar Yadram, Corey Anderson, Amila Aponso, Mukhtar Ahmed, Corne Dry, and Saif Badar.

UMM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UMM Probable Playing XI

Jaskaran Malhotra (c and wk), Unmukt Chand, Angelo Perera, Nauman Anwar, Nitish Kumar, Calvin Savage, Ali Sheikh, Justin Dill, Rusty Theron, Akhilesh Bodugum, and Sarabjit Ladda.

AFI vs UMM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaskaran Malhotra

Jaskaran Malhotra has been in decent form in the previous match. He has also picked up consistent points and hence is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Unmukt Chand

Unmukt Chand has been in decent form in this tournament. He will look to go big in this match and as per the form he has displayed so far, Chand will be the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

Corey Anderson

The Kiwi all-rounder is yet to perform up to expectations. But on his day, Anderson is a match winner and hence will be the best pick from the all-rounder category.

Bowler

Sarabjit Ladda

Sarabjit Ladda has been in great form with the ball. He has been a wicket taker in the middle overs and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

AFI vs UMM Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Unmukt Chand

Unmukt Chand is a stable batter with a solid technique. He has the temperament to hold one end and take his team across the line. Chand will be the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the team.

Calvin Savage

Calvin Savage has picked up an average of 83.50 points in the tournament. His consistent all-round showing makes him a great choice as the captain and vice-captain of the fantasy contests of the match.

Five Must-picks for AFI vs UMM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

S Aslam

M Ahmed

U Chand

C Savage

R Theron

AFI vs UMM match expert tips

The pitch will be a sporty one and both bowlers and batters might get the benefit out of it. All-rounders and batters who can play shots square of the wicket will be good picks for the match.

AFI vs UMM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Smit Patel, Jaskaran Malhotra

Batters: Unmukt Chand, S Aslam, M Ahmed

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Clavin Savage, Z Muhammad

Bowlers: Sarabjit Ladda, Rusty Theron, A Sheikh

