AFP vs ASR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Legends League 2025, Match 1

The first match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will see Afghanistan Pathans (AFP) squaring off against Asian Stars (ASR) at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan on Monday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFP vs ASR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This will be the inaugural match of this tournament. Afghanistan Pathans have a lot of good all-rounders who can perform well at this venue. Asian Stars have a very strong batting unit.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

AFP vs ASR Match Details

The first match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be played on March 10 at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFP vs ASR, 1st Match

Date and Time: 10th March, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Miraj International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

AFP vs ASR Form Guide

AFP - Will be playing their first match

ASR - Will be playing their first match

AFP vs ASR Probable Playing XI

AFP Playing XI

No injury updates

Asghar Afghan (c), Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Imran Janat, Karim Sadiq, Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Rokhan Barakzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Shabir Noori, Shapoor Zadran

ASR Playing XI

No injury updates

Saurabh Tiwary (c), Mehran Khan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rishi Dhawan, Shahbaz

Nadeem, Dilshan Munaweera, Parvinder

Awana, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Seekkuge Prasanna

AFP vs ASR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sher Shakoor

A Sher Shakoor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. M Ahmad is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Vijay

N Ali Zadran and M Vijay are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Vijay is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. I Janat is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

R Dhawan

S Shinwari and R Dhawan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Dhawan will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. A Afghan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Alam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Suyal and A Alam. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Alam has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. A Mazari is another good bowler for today's match.

AFP vs ASR match captain and vice-captain choices

R Dhawan

R Dhawan is the most crucial pick from Asian Stars as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

M Vijay

M Vijay is another crucial pick from the Asian Stars squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form.

5 Must-Picks for AFP vs ASR, 1st Match

M Vijay

A Afghan

R Dhawan

S Shinwari

D Munaweera

Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sher Shakoor

Batters: M Vijay, I Janat, N Ali Zadran

All-rounders: R Dhawan, S Shinwari, D Munaweera, A Afghan

Bowlers: A Alam, P Suyal, A Mazari

Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sher Shakoor

Batters: M Vijay, N Ali Zadran

All-rounders: R Dhawan, S Shinwari, D Munaweera, A Afghan, A Khan

Bowlers: A Alam, P Suyal, D Zadran

