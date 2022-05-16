AGR vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Qualifier 1

AGROC will take on Athreya Cricket Club in the first qualifier of the KCA Club Championship T10 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

After winning three of their four matches this season, AGROC finished second in the Group A standings. They have been quite impressive and will be hoping to play with the same consistency and distinction. Meanwhile, Athreya Cricket Club have secured victories in two of their four games so far and they also ended second in Group B.

AGR vs ACC Probable Playing 11 Today

AGR XI

Akhil M S, V Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Sachin Mohan, Sachin Baby (c), Arjun AK (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Jineesh PM, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil KG, Basil NP

ACC XI

Karimuttathu Rakesh (c), Ujwal Krishna KU, Aadidev T, Sreeraj ER (wk), Joffin Jose, Rojith Ganesh, Mohammed Anas, Aditya Krishnan, Sharon S S, Nipun Babu, Vishnu TM

Match Details

AGR vs ACC, KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 16th May, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but batting will get easier as the game progresses. Both sides would love to chase here after winning the toss.

Today’s AGR vs ACC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A K Arjun is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is an in-form batter who has amassed 179 runs from five innings so far.

Batters

K Rojith is also expected to be a key player for his side in this game. He has scored 138 runs in four games so far this season and has also taken three wickets.

All-rounders

Rakesh KJ is a brilliant all-rounder who has been at the very top of his game in this competition. He has scored 222 runs and has also taken three wickets so far. He should be the first captaincy pick for your AGR vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

A Bin Ashraf is the leading wicket taker for Athreya CC. He has picked up 15 scalps in six matches and has looked in great form.

S Midhun has also done extremely well for AGROC. He has picked up eight wickets and has also added 22 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in AGR vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Rakesh KJ (ACC) – 439 points

A Bin Ashraf (ACC) – 431 points

S Midhun (AGR) – 379 points

Akhil MS (AGR) – 375 points

N Babu (ACC) – 346 points

Important stats for AGR vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Rakesh KJ: 222 runs and 3 wickets

A Bin Ashraf: 15 wickets

S Midhun: 22 runs and 8 wickets

Akhil MS: 85 runs and 4 wickets

K Rojith: 138 runs and 3 wickets

AGR vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Today

AGR vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A K Arjun, K Rojith, M Anas, S Mohan, Rakesh KJ, J Jose, V Chandran, A Bin Ashraf, S Midhun, Akhil MS, N Babu

Captain: Rakesh KJ, Vice-Captain: A Bin Ashraf

AGR vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A K Arjun, K Rojith, M Anas, A Venugopal, S Mohan, Rakesh KJ, A Bin Ashraf, S Midhun, Akhil MS, N Babu, NP Basil

Captain: K Rojith, Vice-Captain: S Midhun

