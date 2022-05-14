AGR vs BKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022 Match 29

AGORC will take on BK-55 in match number 29 of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on Sunday.

AGORC have played seven matches and returned with five wins. They have lost one and one game ended in a no result. Meanwhile, BK-55 have two wins, four losses and a no-result so far in the competition.

AGR vs BKK Probable Playing XIs today

AGORC: A K Arjun (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Sachin Mohan, Vishnu N Babu, Vyshak Chandran, Akhil KG, Basil NP, Akhil MS, Sudhesan Midhun, Manu Krishnan, Alwin Philip

BK-55: Varun Nayanar (wk), Dheeraj Prem, Salman Nizar, Omar Abubacker, Neeraj Kumar-I, Vyshnav EP, Akshay Chandran (c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, MT Muhammed Faisal, Shahid CP, Ahmed Farzeen

Match Details

Match: AGR vs BKK

Date & Time: May 15, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and the new ball might offer some assistance to the pacers.

Today’s AGR vs BKK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A K Arjun has been in top form with the bat in this tournament, accumulating 179 runs at an average of 59.67 and a strike rate of 119.33.

Batters

Salman Nizar is the leading run-getter for BKK in this T20 tournament and has got 129 runs in six innings.

All-rounders

Akshay Chandran has made effective contributions with both the bat and ball, scoring 94 runs and picking up nine wickets.

Bowlers

Sudhesan Midhun has returned with 10 scalps in this competition and has an economy rate of 6.05.

Akhil MS is in superb form all-round. He has scored 111 runs while striking at 138.75 and has taken six wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in AGR vs BKK Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Chandran (BKK): 445 points

Sudhesan Midhun (AGR): 379 points

Akhil MS (AGR): 375 points

A K Arjun (AGR): 325 points

Mannembeth Sreeroop (BKK): 295 points

Important stats for AGR vs BKK Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Chandran: 94 runs and 9 wickets

Mannembeth Sreeroop: 107 runs and 4 wickets

A K Arjun: 179 runs

Akhil MS: 111 runs and 6 wickets

Sudhesan Midhun: 10 wickets

AGR vs BKK Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for AGORC vs BK-55 - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A K Arjun, Salman Nizar, Neeraj Kumar-I, Sachin Mohan, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vyshak Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS, Basil NP, MT Muhammed Faisal

Captain: Akshay Chandran Vice-captain: Sudhesan Midhun

Dream11 Team for AGORC vs BK-55 - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A K Arjun, Salman Nizar, Neeraj Kumar-I, Mohammed Shanu, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vyshak Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS, Manu Krishnan, MT Muhammed Faisal

Captain: Akhil MS Vice-captain: Akshay Chandran

