AGR vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 2

Agorc (AGR) will face off against Masters-RCC (MRC) in the second match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Sunday.

Masters-RCC will hope for better luck this season after failing to qualify for the previous season, losing three of their four league games. Meanwhile, Agorc, the competition debutants, will look to begin their campaign with a win.

AGR vs MRC Probable Playing XIs

AGR

Shahbaz Hussain MD (wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu N Babu, Sachin Mohan, Vyshakh S, Anoob G, Vyshak Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Madan Mohan, NP Basil, Manu MP.

MRC

Arun Poulose, Albin Alias, Athul Raveendran, Pavan Raj, Sanju Sanjeev, Ponnan Rahul (wk), Vinod Kumar, Akhil Scaria, Ajith V, Aravind Rajesh, Unnimon Sabu.

Match Details

Match: AGR vs MRC, KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 2.

Date and Time: May 1, 2022; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is well-balanced and conducive to batters, but pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Spinners could come into play in the middle overs.

Today’s AGR vs MRC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul P: He could be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice in your Dream11 fantasy team. He is decent with the bat, having scored 478 runs in 19 games so far, and is also reliable behind the stumps.

Batters

Mohammed Shanu: He has been one of the most important players for his team, scoring 861 runs at an average of 33.12 in 34 innings. Shanu's bowling record is quite impressive, making him a must-have in your AGR vs MRC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sachin Baby: He's one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 1671 runs at an average of 27.40 and has also picked up eight wickets in 88 T20 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Ajith V: He has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 11.16 and has an excellent economy rate of 3.76 in ten T20 games. He could be a key addition in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in AGR vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

Sachin Mohan (AGR)

Akhil Scaria (MRC)

Sudhesan Midhun (AGR)

Athul Raveendran (MRC)

Manu MP (AGR).

Key stats for AGR vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

NP Basil - 69 runs and 12 wickets in five T20s games; bowling average: 13.80.

Arun Poulose – 240 runs in five games; batting average: 48.00.

Vinod Kumar - 46 runs and 12 wickets in 14 T20s games; bowling average: 30.90.

AGR vs MRC Dream11 Prediction

AGR vs MRC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahbaz Hussain MD, Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Vishnu N Babu, Sachin Baby, Vyshak Chandran, Pavan Raj, Vinod Kumar, Sudhesan Midhun, NP Basil, Ajith V.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Vinod Kumar.

AGR vs MRC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ponnan Rahul, Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Vishnu N Babu, Sachin Baby, Vyshak Chandran, Akhil Scaria, Vinod Kumar, Sudhesan Midhun, NP Basil, Manu MP.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Vyshak Chandran.

