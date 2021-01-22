AH-W v CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 23rd, 2021

Auckland Hearts will square off against Central Hinds in the upcoming match of the Women's Super Smash at the Eden Park in Auckland.

The Hearts are in third place in the points table with 18 points from six games, having won four games. They come into this fixture on the back of a victory after defeating the Northern Spirit by six wickets.

Central Hinds, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one victory thus far in the league phase. After six consecutive losses, the club won their previous game against the Otago side. Considering that they are already knocked out of the event, the Hinds could play a huge rule in denting the other teams' chances of making it to the knockout stage.

Squads to choose from

Auckland Hearts

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin, Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer(c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin, Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer(c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Auckland Hearts

Lauren Down (c), Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Regina Lili, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Sarah Carnachan (wk), FC Jonas.

Central Hinds

Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Emily Cunningham.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds, Match 21

Date: 23rd January 2021, 4:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Auckland is known for producing low scoring encounters. Pacers as well as spinners have fared well on this track, and have been able to keep their opponents to a below-par total.

Batsmen have struggled initially, but have a good record of chasing at this venue. Thus, captains should opt to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Women's Super Smash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AH-W v CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dodd, L Down, K Perkins, A V Deventer, J Watkin, B Armstrong, A Kelly, J Prasad, F Jonas, H Huddleston and C Green.

Captain: J Watkin Vice-Captain: A Kelly

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Dodd, L Down, K Perkins, A V Deventer, J Watkin, H Rowe, A Kelly, J Prasad, S Shahri, H Huddleston and C Green.

Captain: N Dodd Vice-Captain: H Huddleston