AH-W v CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 03, 2021

Auckland Hearts will lock horns with Canterbury Magicians in the 9th match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Sunday.

Auckland Hearts are placed 3rd in the table with two wins and a loss from their three games. After losing their opening match of the Women's Super Smash T20, the Hearts have registered two back-to-back victories. They will be hoping to win this match and stretch their winning streak to three games.

Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, have won their only game thus far and find themselves at the 4th position in the points table. They comfortably chased down a target of 113 runs in 15.3 overs against the Otago Sparks in their last game. The Magicians will be further strengthened by the inclusion of the all-rounder Jacinta Savage.

Both teams have some of the best in class players in their quiver which guarantees a terrific encounter at the Eden Park Outer Oval.

Squads to choose from

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down (C), Izzy Gaze, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad and Natasha van Tilburg (WK).

Canterbury Magicians

Allie Mace-Cochrane, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (C), Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simons, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Kristy Nation, Kristy Havill, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Sarah Asmussen.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down (C), Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad.

Canterbury Magicians

Frances Mackay (C), Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Emma Kench.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 9

Date: 3rd January 2021, 04:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The track at the Pukekura Park has been a batting paradise with an average 1st innings score of 167 runs. The ball comes on the bat nicely, and the batters can rack up big scores. The smaller dimensions of the ground further make it difficult for bowlers to stop the leakage of the runs.

However, the bowlers can expect some initial swing with the new ball and scalp some early wickets. The captain winning the toss will like to bowl first as chasing teams have won the majority of games at this venue.

AH-W v CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AH-W v CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Katie Perkins, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Bella Armstrong, Anna Peterson, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Holly Huddleston.

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-Captain: Anna Peterson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Anna Peterson, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston.

Captain: Jacinta Savage Vice-Captain: Frances Mackay