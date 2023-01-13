AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash, Match 17

Auckland Hearts (AH-W) will take on Central Hinds (CH-W) in the 17th match of the Women's Super Smash at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Auckland Hearts have won two of their five games, losing thrice. They are fourth in the table with six points and will head into the game on the back of a 27-run loss at the hands of Canterbury Women. Central Hinds, meanwhile, are winless in the Women's Super Smash so far, losing five in five. They lost their previous match against Wellington by 18 runs.

AH-W vs CH-W Match Details, Women's Super Smash

The 17th match of the Women's Super Smash will be played on January 14 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The match is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AH-W vs CH-W, Women's Super Smash, Match 17

Date and Time: 14th January 2022, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AH-W vs CH-W Pitch Report

The track at Eden Park Outer Oval is a batting paradise, with the shorter boundaries also playing into the batters' hands. However, pacers could find some help early on.

Last 5 matches (Women's Super Smash)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 148

Average second-innings score: 119

AH-W vs CH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Auckland Hearts: L-W-L-W-L

Central Hinds: L-L-L-L-L

AH-W vs CH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Auckland Hearts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Auckland Hearts Probable Playing 11

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Lauren Down (c), Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze (wk), Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas.

Central Hinds injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Probable Playing 11

Natalie Dodd (wk), Jess Watkin (c), Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Ocean Bartlett, Flora Devonshire, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson.

AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Dodd (5 matches, 184 runs, Strike Rate: 122.67)

N Dodd is a brilliant wicketkeeper choice for your AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 fantasy team. She is her side's highest scorer with 184 runs in five matches at a splendid average of 46.

Top Batter pick

S Shahri (5 matches, 142 runs, Strike Rate: 108.40)

S Shahri is Auckland Hearts' top-scorer with 142 runs at a strike rate of 108.40 and an average of 28.40.

Top All-rounder pick

J Watkin (5 matches, 68 runs and 3 wickets)

J Watkin has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 136. She has also been extremely influential with the ball, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 7.01.

Top Bowler pick

C Green (5 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.28)

C Green is the leading wicket-taker for Central Hinds with seven scalps in five matches at an economy rate of 7.28.

AH-W vs CH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Rowe

H Rowe has smashed 92 runs at an average of over 30 in addition to picking up six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.07. She could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

B Armstrong

B Armstrong is the second-highest run-scorer for her side with 132 runs at an average of 33 and a terrific strike rate of over 151. Armstrong has also has a wicket to her name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points H Rowe 92 runs and 6 wickets 322 points N Dodd 184 runs 272 points C Green 7 wickets 238 points B Armstrong 132 runs and 1 wicket 232 points J Watkin 68 runs and 3 wickets 225 points

AH-W vs CH-W match expert tips

N Dodd has been in consistent form with the bat and will be an important multiplier pick in your AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Dodd

Batters: S Shahri, L Down, M Greig

All-rounders: H Rowe (c), B Armstrong (vc), J Watkin, H Huddleston

Bowlers: C Green, G Atkinson, A Kelly

AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Dodd (c)

Batters: S Shahri, L Down, M Greig, K Perkins

All-rounders: H Rowe, B Armstrong, J Watkin (vc)

Bowlers: C Green, G Atkinson, A Kelly

