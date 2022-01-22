AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash, Match 28

Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 28th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 on Saturday, January 22, at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland.

Auckland Hearts aren’t having a great campaign, having lost five of their nine games, to stand fourth in the points table. They lost their previous game against Wellington Blaze by five wickets.

Meanwhile, Central Hinds have had a disappointing campaign too, having lost seven of their nine games. However, they will be confident after their four-wicket victory against Northern Braves in their previous outing.

AH-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts Women

Lauren Down (C), Katie Perkins, Arlene Kelly, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Isabella Gaze(wk), Skye Bowden, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker.

Central Hinds Women

Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims (wk), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Jess Watkins (C), Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts Women vs Central Hinds Women, Women’s Super Smash T20.

Date and Time: 22nd January; 02.40 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Eden Park Outer Oval is expected to be a well-balanced one. In recent games at this ground, batters and bowlers have shone in equal measure. The average first-innings score here is 170-180 runs.

Today’s AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Isabella Gaze: She is a safe option for the wicketkeeper position in this game. She is handy with the bat, and has been involved in three dismissals this tournament.

Batters

Katie Perkins: The T20 veteran could be a player to watch out for in this game. She has scored 162 runs so far in the tournament.

Mikaela Greig: Greig has shown her prowess by playing crucial knocks during collapses. She has scored 156 runs so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

Jess Watkin: Watkin has led the Hinds from the front, with her all-round exploits. She has smashed 168 runs, and also picked up nine wickets in as many games in the tournament.

Rosemary Mair: Mair could be another top pick from Hinds. She can chip in with key wickets, and also play a match-winning role for her team. She has 11 wickets this season.

Bowlers

Hannah Rowe: Rowe has been a key contributor for her team. She has showcased her all-round abilities this season, scoring 116 runs and bagging five wickets.

Bella Armstrong: She can pick up wickets and slow down the opposition’s run rate, making her a key fantasy pick from this game.

Five best players to pick in AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Watkin: 560 points.

Rosemary Mair: 481 points.

Arelene Kelly: 411 points.

Hannah Rowe: 379 points.

Lauren Down: 315 points.

Key stats for AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Watkin: 9 matches, 168 runs, 9 wickets.

Rosemary Mair: 8 matches, 11 wickets.

Arlene Kelly: 9 matches, 73 runs, 9 wickets.

Hannah Rowe: 9 matches, 116 runs, 5 wickets.

Lauren Down: 9 matches, 197 runs.

AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isabella Gaze, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Mikaela Greig, Jess Watkin, Arlene Kelly, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Bella Armstrong, Claudia Green, Monique Rees.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Katie Perkins.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isabella Gaze, Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahiri, Mikaela Greig, Jess Watkin, Arlene Kelly, Rosemary Mair, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Bella Armstrong, Amie Hucker.

Captain: Rosemary Mair. Vice-Captain: Hannah Rowe.

Edited by Bhargav