AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 27

Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) will take on Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) in the 27th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Saturday.

Auckland Hearts have had a miserable campaign so far, losing four of their six games, with two ending as no result. Their squad is full of inexperienced players, and they are still looking for their first win in the tournament.

Similarly, the Canterbury Magicians have not had a very fruitful campaign themselves, and have not achieved anything positive thus far.

AH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

AH-W XI

Allie Mace-Cochrane (Wk), Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes (c) & (Wk), Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Jodie Dean, Kristy Havill, Abigale Gerken, Izzy Sharp, Harriet Graham.

CM-W XI

Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down (c), Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Isabella Gaze (Wk), Jane Barnett, Sarah Carnachan.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women, Match 27.

Date and Time: February 12, 2022; 03:00 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Today's AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Laura Hughes: She hasn't performed up to expectations so far. Hughes, though, is a capable wicketkeeper-batter who could prove to be valuable for her team.

Batters

Katie Perkins: Perkins is an aggressive batter. She has scored 86 runs in her last four games at an average of 21.5. Perkins is a must-have in your AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Amy Satterthwaite: Satterthwaite is one of the finest batting all-rounders in the game. She has scored 165 runs in four games, and has also picked up eight wickets this season. That makes her a valuable pick in your AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Fran Jonas: Jones has been superb with the ball in this tournament so far. She has picked up six wickets in just four games, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Abigale Gerken (CM-W) – 324 points,

Jesse Prasad (AH-W) – 214 points.

Jessica Simmons (CM-W) – 203 points.

Key stats for AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Holly Huddleston - 143 runs and two wickets in her last four games; batting average: 35.75.

Jacinta Savage - 110 runs and six wickets in her last six games; batting average: 18.33.

Lauren Down - 261 runs in her last four games; batting average: 65.25.

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction

AH-W vs CM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Abigale Gerken, Holly Huddleston, Jacinta Savage, Jesse Prasad, Jodie Dean, Jessica Simmons, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett.

Captain: Jacinta Savage. Vice-Captain: Lauren Down.

AH-W vs CM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Abigale Gerken, Holly Huddleston, Jacinta Savage, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Jessica Simmons, Fran Jonas, Sarah Asmussen.

Captain: Holly Huddleston. Vice-Captain: Jacinta Savage.

