AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (New Zealand Women’s ODD) Match - Mar 21, 2021

Auckland Hearts will square off against Canterbury Magicians in the final of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Sunday.

Auckland Hearts will take on the field seeking to defend their title. They finished the league stage at the second position in the points table with seven wins from their ten matches.

Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, will be aiming to pick up their second national trophy this season having won the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20. They have been in outstanding form this year and finished the league stage as the table-toppers after winning seven of their nine matches.

The Hearts and the Magicians have met twice this season, with both teams finishing on the winning side once.

There's nothing to separate the two sides in this summit clash. However, the home conditions might play into the Hearts' favour.

Nonetheless, with the prestigious Hallyburton Johnstone Shield up for grabs, the fans will be in for a thrilling finale between these two supremely talented sides on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Auckland Hearts

Lauren Down (C), Saachi Shahri, Tariel Lamb (WK), Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett, Roz McNeill, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Regina Lili’i and Molly Penfold.

Canterbury Magicians

Frankie Mackay (C), Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Emma Kench, Abigale Gerken, Kate Sims, Kirsty Nation, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons and Sarah Asmussen.

Predicted Playing-11s

Auckland Hearts

Lauren Down (C), Saachi Shahri, Tariel Lamb (WK), Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Regina Lili’i, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas.

Canterbury Magicians

Frankie Mackay (C), Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Emma Kench, Kirsty Nation, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians, Final

Date: 21st March 2021, 02:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval is a sporting one that has similarly upheld the batters as well as the bowlers. The batters will have to spend some time at the crease before shifting gears. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played on this ground. So, one should not hesitate to bat first after winning the toss. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 183 runs.

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Amy Satterthwaite, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Frankie Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Sarah Asmussen.

Captain: Frankie Mackay. Vice-Captain: Anna Peterson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Amy Satterthwaite, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Frankie Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Arlene Kelly, Sarah Asmussen, Gabby Sullivan.

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-Captain: Frankie Mackay.