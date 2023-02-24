AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 27

Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) will take on the Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in the 27th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at Colin Maiden Park in Auckland on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Auckland Hearts have had a disappointing tournament, winning only two of their eight games. They did, however, win their previous two matches and will look to extend their winning streak to three games on Saturday. The team will rely heavily on the batting prowess of Katie Perkins and experienced all-rounder Holly Huddleston to post a challenging total.

Meanwhile, the Northern Braves have struggled this season, winning only two of their eight games. They will look to get back on track after losing their last four games in a row.

AH-W vs NB-W Match Details, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23

The 27th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 will be played on February 25 at Colin Maiden Park in Auckland. The match is set to take place at 03:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match 27

Date and Time: February 25 2023, 03:00 am IST

Venue: Colin Maiden Park, Auckland

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AH-W vs NB-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Colin Maiden Park is known for being a batter's paradise, with a flat and even surface that provides little assistance to bowlers. The ball tends to come onto the bat quite nicely, making strokeplay relatively easy for batters.

While spinners can get some turn on the pitch, they may struggle to find much purchase due to the evenness of the surface. Pace bowlers can generate some swing and seam movement with the new ball.

AH-W vs NB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Auckland Hearts: W-W-L-L-NR

Northern Brave Women: L-L-L-L-W

AH-W vs NB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Auckland Hearts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Auckland Hearts Probable Playing 11

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Prue Catto (c), Isabella Gaze (wk), Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Kate Irwin, Josie Penfold, Amberly Parr

Northern Brave Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Northern Brave Women Probable Playing 11

Sam Barriball (c), Holly Topp (wk), Yasmeen Kareem, Eve Wolland, Tash Wakelin, Kayley Knight, Marama Downes, Carol Agafili, Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Nensi Patel

Today's AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Holly Top (27 runs in 7 matches)

She hasn't performed up to expectations so far. Holly, though, is a capable wicketkeeper-batter who could prove to be valuable to her team.

Top Batters Pick

Katie Perkins (343 runs in 6 matches, Average: 68.60)

Perkins is an aggressive batter. She has scored 343 runs at an excellent average of 68.60 in six games. She is a must-have in your AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounders Pick

Nensi Patel (90 runs & 11 wickets in 5 matches, Average: 17.09)

Nensi Patel is one of the finest batting all-rounders in the game. She has scored 90 runs in five games and has also picked up 11 wickets this season. That makes her a valuable pick for your AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowlers Pick

Shriya Naidu (11 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 22.72)

Shriya Naidu has been superb with the ball in this tournament so far. She has picked up 11 wickets in just eight games and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

AH-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Caitlin Gurrey

She'll be a key player to watch out for in the upcoming game. With 324 runs at an impressive average of 81.00, she has proven to be a formidable force for opposing bowlers. Gurrey's exceptional batting abilities make her a top pick for any team.

Brooke Halliday

Halliday has been a standout performer throughout the tournament, dominating the wickets charts with her deadly googly and years of experience. She has taken seven wickets at an average of 11.28 in four games.

5 Must-picks for AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Holly Huddleston

Amie Hucker

Kate Irwin

Josie Penfold

Tash Wakelin

AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

AH-W vs NB-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Holly Topp

Batters: Katie Perkins, S Shahri, S Barriball

All-rounders: Holly Huddlestone, C Sarsfield, Nensi Patel, B Armstrong

Bowlers: S Naidu, M Downes, A Hucker

AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

AH-W vs NB-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Holly Topp

Batters: Katie Perkins, S Shahri

All-rounders: Holly Huddlestone, C Sarsfield, Nensi Patel, B Armstrong

Bowlers: S Naidu, M Downes, A Hucker, Josie Penfold

