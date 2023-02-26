AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 28

Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) will take on Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in the 28th game of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on Sunday at the Colin Maiden Park in Auckland. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Auckland Hearts have won two of their last nine games, while Northern Brave too have won two of their last nine matches. Auckland Hearts look to win the game, but Northern Brave are a better team and expected to prevail.

AH-W vs NB-W Match Details

Match 28 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 will be played on February 26 at Colin Maiden Park in Auckland at 3:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AH-W vs NB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 28

Date and Time: February 26, 2023; 3:00 am IST

Venue: Colin Maiden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

Colin Maiden Park in Auckland is a bowling pitch conducive to both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so expect some early swing.

AH-W vs NB-W Form Guide

AH-W - Won 2 of their last 9 matches

NB-W - Won 2 of their last 9 matches

AH-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XIs

AH-W

No major injury updates

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Prue Catton (c), Isabella Gaze (wk), Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Kate Irwin, Josie Penfold, Amberly Parr

NB-W

No major injury update

Sam Barriball (c), Holly Topp (wk), Yasmeen Kareem, Eve Wolland, Tash Wakelin, Kayley Knight, Marama Downes, Carol Agafili, Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Nensi Patel

AH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Topp

Topp, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. I Gaze is another good pick.

Batters

K Perkins

S Shahri and Perkins are the two best batter picks. S Barriball is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

N Patel

H Huddleston and Patel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Sarsfield is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Naidu

The top bowler picks are A Hucker and S Naidu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. M Downes is another good pick.

AH-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Patel

Patel is one of the best players for Northern Brave. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has earned 487 points in the last five games.

K Perkins

Perkins is one of the best players for Auckland Hearts. She bowls at the death and bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 428 points in the last five games.

Five Must-Picks for AH-W vs NB-W, Match 28

S Naidu

K Perkins

N Patel

H Huddleston

C Sarsfield

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Topp

Batters: S Shahri, S Barriball, K Perkins

All-rounders: N Patel, H Huddleston, C Sarsfield, B Armstrong

Bowlers: S Naidu, A Hucker, M Downes

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Topp

Batters: S Shahri, K Perkins

All-rounders: N Patel, H Huddleston, C Sarsfield, B Armstrong

Bowlers: S Naidu, A Hucker, M Downes, J Penfold

