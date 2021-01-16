AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 18 – Jan 17, 2021

In Match No. 18 of Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts take on the Northern Spirit at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. While Auckland Hearts are coming into this game after a win, Northern Spirit have suffered two consecutive losses.

Auckland Hearts didn’t have the greatest of starts to this Women’s Super Smash season. They were humiliated by Wellington but they have stormed back since then. They have won three games while one was a no-result. After accumulating 14 points from five games, they are currently third on the points table.

On the other hand, Northern Spirit started well as they won two games on the bounce. However, they have now lost three out of their last four games. With three wins and as many losses, Northern Spirit are fourth on the points table. A win in this game would see them ascend to the second spot.

Squads to choose from

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Sarah Carnachan, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jones, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

Northern Spirit: Brooke Halliday, FC Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Meddy Hyde, Naomi Matthews, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Makayla Templeton

Predicted Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Regina Lili'i, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Sarah Carnachan (wk), FC Jonas

Northern Spirit: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday (c), Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Lucy Boucher, FC Leydon-Davis, Naomi Matthews, Nensi Patel, Annie Ewart (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts vs Northern Spirit

Date: January 17th, 2021, 3:50 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

Only one game has been played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland in this edition of the Women’s Super Smash and that was washed out. The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval has been historically a good one to bat on. More of the same can be expected for this game as well. However, there might be some movement for the bowlers early on.

Women’s Super Smash T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AH-W vs NS-W)

Dream11 Team for Auckland Hearts vs Northern Spirit - Women’s Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Carnachan, Katie Perkins, Brooke Halliday, Kate Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Anna Peterson, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, FC Leydon-Davis

Captain: Anna Peterson Vice-captain: Brooke Halliday

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Annie Ewart, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Caitlin Gurrey, Bella Armstrong, Anna Peterson, Eimear Richardson, Jesse Prasad, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Heaps, FC Leydon-Davis

Captain: Eimear Richardson Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston