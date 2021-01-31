AH-W vs OS-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Women’s Super Smash Match – February 1st, 2021

Auckland Hearts Women will take on Otago Sparks in the 27th Match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash.

Auckland Hearts have had a great campaign and have dominated the tournament so far, along with the likes of Wellington Blaze and Canterbury Magicians.

They sit just behind Wellington and Canterbury on the table in third place. Auckland Hearts beat Northern Spirits comfortably in the last game and are the favorites to win this contest.

Meanwhile, Otago Sparks have had a dismal campaign and have managed just two wins so far. They are rooted at the bottom of the table and couldn’t manage to pull off an upset against Canterbury Magicians in the last match.

Squads to choose from:

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii (C), Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad and Natasha van Tilburg

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James (c), Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Megan Meltzer, Saffron Wilson, Sophie Gray, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Predicted Playing 11

Auckland Hearts

Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Molly Loe, Katey Martin, Sophie Oldershaw

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts vs Otago Sparks, Match 27

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Date and Time: February 1, 2021, 8:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

Eden Park is a paradise for bowlers. The track is well suited for pacers who get a lot of bounce. The average score here is 89 and both the captains would ideally love to bowl first.

AH-W vs OS-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

AH-w vs OS-W

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katie Martin, Polly Inglis, Millie Cowan, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Caitlin Blakely, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Anna Peterson, Vice-Captain: Holly Huddleston

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katie Martin, Polly Inglis, Millie Cowan, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Millie Cowan, Vice-Captain: Katie Martin