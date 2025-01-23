AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see the Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) squaring off against the Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Thursday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Auckland Hearts Women have won two of their last seven matches. They lost their last match to the Wellington Blaze Women by 13 runs. The Otago Sparks Women, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 27 head-to-head matches. The Auckland Hearts Women have won 17 matches, while the Otago Sparks Women have been victorious in nine matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

AH-W vs OS-W Match Details

The 23rd match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 23 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The game will commence at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AH-W vs OS-W, 23rd match

Date and Time: 23 January 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

AH-W vs OS-W Form Guide

AH-W - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

OS-W - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

AH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XI

AH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Saachi Shahri, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green ©, Lauren Down, Prue Catton, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Josie Penfold, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Bree Illing

OS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Suzie Bates, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis (wk), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Anna Browning, Hayley Jensen (c), Kirstie Gordon, Eden Carson, Emma Black

AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Green

M Green is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 184 runs in the last six matches. P Inglis is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

L Down

C Blakely and L Down are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Down will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has smashed 186 runs in the last six matches. O Gain is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Bates

S Bates and F Robertson Leydon are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Bates will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has smashed 148 runs in the last seven matches. P Catton is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Carson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Black and E Carson. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. E Carson will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 17 wickets in last eight matches. K Gordon is another good bowler for today's match.

AH-W vs OS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Carson

E Carson is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

E Black

E Black is the most crucial pick from the Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has picked up nine wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for AH-W vs OS-W, 23rd match

S Bates

E Carson

E Black

M Bates

K Gordon

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Green

Batters: L Down, C Blakely

All-rounders: F Robertson Leydon, S Bates

Bowlers: M Penfold, F Jonas, K Gordon, H Jensen, E Carson, E Black

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Green

Batters: L Down, C Blakely

All-rounders: S Bates

Bowlers: M Penfold, F Jonas, K Gordon, H Jensen, E Carson, E Black, B Illing

