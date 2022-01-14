AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash, Match 23

Auckland Hearts Women will take on Otago Sparks Women in the 23rd match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 on Saturday, 15th January 2022 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Auckland Hearts Women have had a mediocre run so far this season. They have had three wins and as many losses to to be placed in third position in the points table. The Hearts ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Canterbury Magicians in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Otago Sparks Women have performed brilliantly so far as they stand second in the table. They have won six of their eight games but suffered a defeat against the Wellington Blaze in their previous match. In their last meeting with Auckland, Otago Sparks came out on top with a comfortable 45-run win.

AH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Auckland Hearts Women

Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down (C), Arlene Kelly, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Isabella Gaze (WK).

Otago Sparks Women

Katey Martin (WK), Kate Ebrahim, Suzie Bates (C), Hayley Jensen, Polly Inglis, Caitlin Blakely, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Marina Lamplough, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women

Date and Time: Saturday, 15th January 2022 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The wicket at Eden Park Outer Oval is ideal for batting. There might be some movement on offer initially but it will be the batters who will dominate the game. The average first-inning score at this venue is 168 runs.

Today’s AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katie Martin: Martin is the third-highest run scorer so far this season. She has amassed 195 runs in eight games while also being handy behind the wickets.

Batters

Suzie Bates: Bates is one of the most experienced batters in the Sparks lineup. She has proved her worth by scoring 331 runs in eight games and is currently the leading run-scorer.

Lauren Down: Hearts’ skipper Lauren Down has performed decently with the bat. She has made 136 runs in six games and will look to score big in this game.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim: Ebrahim is presently the second-highest wicket taker and has also contributed with the bat. She has 13 wickets to her name along with 102 runs in eight matches.

Holly Huddleston: Huddleston is another all-rounder to watch out for in this match. She has grabbed six wickets and scored 130 runs in six matches.

Bowlers

Emma Black: Black has performed admirably with the ball this season. She has been consistent and has picked up 11 wickets in eight games.

Fran Jonas: Jonas has been a key bowler for her side this season. She has scalped five wickets in six games at an economy of just 5.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates: 563 points

Kate Ebrahim: 531 points

Eden Carson: 482 points

Holly Huddleston: 396 points

Katie Martin: 381 points

Important stats for AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates: 8 matches, 331 runs

Kate Ebrahim: 8 matches, 13 wickets, 102 runs

Eden Carson: 8 matches, 12 wickets

Holly Huddleston: 6 matches, 6 wickets, 130 runs

Katie Martin: 8 matches, 195 runs

AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katie Martin, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Kate Ebrahim, Emma Black, Fran Jonas, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Molly Loe, Molly Penfold

Captain: Suzie Bates Vice-Captain: Kate Ebrahim

AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katie Martin, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Kate Ebrahim, Emma Black, Fran Jonas, Bella James, Arlene Kelly, Sophie Oldershaw, Bella Armstrong

Captain: Katie Martin Vice-Captain: Holly Huddleston

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee