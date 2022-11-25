Auckland Heart Women will take on Wellington Blaze Women in match number nine of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 at Colin Maiden Park in Auckland on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Auckland Heart Women lost their first game against Centrals Hinds Women as they were reduced to 86/9 in a game that was reduced to 20 overs and they lost with three overs to spare. Their second game was washed out.

On the other hand, Wellington Blaze Women’s first encounter was rained off before they recorded a huge win over Canterbury Magicians Women as they shot the latter out for just 51.

AH-W vs WB-W, Match Details

The 9th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 between Auckland Heart Women and Wellington Blaze Women will be played on November 26th, 2022 at Colin Maiden Park in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 3 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AH-W vs WB-W, 9th Match, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23

Date & Time: November 26th 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: Colin Maiden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The track at Colin Maiden Park in Auckland could be a good one to bat on. But there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners might find a hint of turn as well.

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Auckland Heart Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Auckland Heart Women Probable Playing XI: Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Lauren Down (c), Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Josie Penfold, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Parr-Thomson, Sarah Carnachan (wk)

Wellington Blaze Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Wellington Blaze Women Probable Playing XI: Jessica McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty (c)

Today’s AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jessica McFadyen (1 match, 31 runs, 1 catch)

Jessica McFadyen has been performing well with the bat in domestic cricket in New Zealand. The Wellington wicket-keeper batter scored 31 and also took one catch against CM-W.

Top Batter Pick

Saachi Shahri (1 match, 34 runs)

Saachi Shahri was the top scorer for AH-W in the last game against CH-W. The right-handed batter got 34 off 40 balls in a knock where she hit four boundaries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nicole Baird (1 match, 11 runs, 1 wicket)

Nicole Baird can be effective with both bat and ball. She scored 11 runs and took 1/14 from four overs against CM-W in the last fixture.

Top Bowler Pick

Deanna Doughty (1 match, 2 wickets)

Deanna Doughty bowled just 2.2 overs in the last encounter but she was excellent. She took 2/8 and played a big role in WB-W’s first win.

AH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Leigh Kasperek (1 match, 27 runs, 1 wicket)

Leigh Kasperek can have a huge all-round impact. The off-spinning all-rounder scored 27 runs and returned with figures of 4-2-5-1 with the ball in the game against CM-W.

Caitlin King (1 match, 24 runs, 3 wickets)

Caitlin King scored 24 runs with the bat in the last game. Plus, she bowled just one over and picked up three scalps while conceding just one run.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Leigh Kasperek 27 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Caitlin King 24 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Saachi Shahri 34 runs in 1 match Deanna Doughty 2 wickets in 1 match Parr-Thomson 2 wickets in 1 match

AH-W vs WB-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders in their ranks and will be the key. Thus, the likes of Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, and Caitlin King will be the ones to watch out for.

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Auckland Heart Women vs Wellington Blaze Women - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Lauren Down, Caitlin King, Saachi Shahri, Kate Chandler

All-rounders: Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird

Bowlers: Deanna Doughty, Molly Penfold, Parr-Thomson

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Auckland Heart Women vs Wellington Blaze Women - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Katie Perkins, Caitlin King, Saachi Shahri

All-rounders: Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Bella Armstrong, Nicole Baird

Bowlers: Deanna Doughty, Fran Jonas, Parr-Thomson

