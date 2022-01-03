AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day Match

Auckland Hearts (AH-W) will take on the Wellington Blaze (WB-W) in the 15th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day Competition 2021-22 at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

Wellington Blaze overcame a Lauren Down ton to seal an emphatic win over Auckland in their own backyard. However, Auckland have a chance at redemption as they host the Blaze for the second time in as many days.

Although they might not boast the same firepower as the Blaze, Auckland have a decent mix of youth and experience, holding them in good stead.

But against the likes of Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green, the Hearts will need to be at their best to exact revenge for their loss on Monday.

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WB-W XI

Jessica McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly and Maneka Singh

AH-W XI

Lauren Down (c), Isabella Gaze, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Jesse Prasad, Sarah Carnachan (wk), Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas and Jane Barnett

Match Details

AH-W vs WB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22

Date and Time: January 4, 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at Eden Park with batters likely to rule the roost in this fixture. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, keeping the batters on their toes.

There shouldn't be much turn on offer, although the spinners will look to use the extra bounce in their favor. Both teams will ideally look to bat first with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFadyen: Jessica McFadyen has done well at the top of the Auckland batting unit, scoring some handy runs in the reverse fixture as well.

With her wicketkeeping ability also adding value, McFadyen should be a good addition to your AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Lauren Down: Lauren Down starred with a big hundred against the Wellington Blaze in the reverse fixture despite none of the Auckland batters being able to hold the fort.

Given the form that she is in at the moment, you wouldn't want to leave Down out of your AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr has been brilliant with both bat and ball this season, coming up with handy contributions at the time of need.

She is one of the best all-rounders in the world and with her form also coming into play, Kerr is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Jess Kerr: Wellington star pacer Jess Kerr wasn't at her best in the previous game, although she remains their go-to pacer in the powerplay phase.

Kerr's brilliant swing-bowling ability should yield a few wickets in this game, making her a fine addition to your AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (WB-W)

Lauren Down (AH-W)

Leigh Kasperek (WB-W)

Important stats for AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr - 10-1-47-3 vs WB-W in previous fixture

Xara Jetly - 10-1-32-2 vs WB-W in previous fixture

Lauren Down - 124(143) vs AH-W in previous fixtire

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22)

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J McFadyen, K Perkins, M Green, L Down, H Huddleston, L Kasperek, A Kerr, J Kerr, B Armstrong, M Penfold and M Singh

Captain: A Kerr, Vice-Captain: K Perkins

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J McFadyen, K Perkins, M Green, A Kelly, H Huddleston, T Newton, A Kerr, J Kerr, B Armstrong, F Jonas and M Singh

Captain: A Kerr, Vice-Captain: J Kerr.

