AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 20

The 20th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) squaring off against Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, January 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Auckland Hearts Women have two wins in six appearances. They secured a victory in their last game against Central Hinds Women by 9 runs. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches.

These two teams have played a total of 25 head-to-head matches. Auckland Hearts Women have won 6 matches while Wellington Blaze Women have been victorious in 18 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

AH-W vs WB-W Match Details

The 20th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 20 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AH-W vs WB-W, 20th match

Date and Time: 20th January 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. So, the spinners might prove to be crucial in the second innings.

The last match played here was between Wellington Blaze Women and Otago Sparks Women, where a total of 220 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

AH-W vs WB-W Form Guide

AH-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

WB-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

AH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Saachi Shahri, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green ©, Lauren Down, Prue Catton, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Josie Penfold, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Bree Illing

WB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kerr, R Burns, J Kerr, C King, J McFadyen (wk), X Jetly, S Mackinder, N Baird, G Sims, N Codyre, R Bryant

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Green

M Green is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also don the gloves for her team. She has smashed 136 runs in the last five matches. I Gaze is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

L Down

R Burns and L Down are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Down will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has smashed 151 runs in the last five matches. S Shahri is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Devine and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Kerr will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has taken 7 wickets and smashed 171 runs in the last five matches. P Catton is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Kerr

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Jonas and J Kerr. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Kerr will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 9 wickets and smashed 211 runs in the last five matches. X Jetly is another good bowler for today's match.

AH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 7 wickets and smashed 171 runs in the last five matches.

J Kerr

J Kerr is the most crucial pick from the Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken 9 wickets and smashed 211 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for AH-W vs WB-W, 20th match

S Devine

A Kerr

J Kerr

F Jonas

M Green

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Green

Batters: L Down, R Burns

All-rounders: P Catton, S Devine, A Kerr

Bowlers: X Jetly, J Kerr, M Penfold, A Hucker, F Jonas

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Green

Batters: L Down

All-rounders: P Catton, S Devine, A Kerr, N Baird

Bowlers: X Jetly, J Kerr, M Penfold, A Hucker, F Jonas

