AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash, Match 26

Auckland Hearts Women will take on Wellington Blaze Women in the 26th match of the Women's Super Smash 2021-22 on Thursday, January 20 at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland.

Auckland Hearts Women have had a decent run so far in the tournament. They are placed third in the table with four wins and as many losses. They are on a two-game losing streak having lost their previous game against the Canterbury Magicians by eight runs.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze Women are dominating the tournament having ticked all the boxes. They have managed to win all eight of their games. In their previous game, they defeated Northern Braves Women by eight runs.

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Auckland Hearts Women

Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down (C), Arlene Kelly, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Isabella Gaze (WK).

Wellington Blaze Women

Maddy Green (C), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Natasha Codyre, Georgia Plimmer.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women

Date and Time: Thursday, January 20, 2022 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The wicket at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is a great one for batting. The pacers might get some movement in the initial stages. However, the batters will dominate once the ball gets old.

The average first innings score at this venue is around 166 runs.

Today’s AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFayden: Jessica hasn't had a lot of opportunities to display her skills with the bat. However, she has been involved in 11 dismissals behind the stumps.

Batters

Lauren Down: Lauren has been the leading run-scorer for Auckland Hearts this season. She has managed 187 runs in eight matches.

Rebecca Burns: Rebecca has also been decent with the bat this season. She has 139 runs to her name in seven innings.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr: Kerr has been magnificent this season, having delivered in both departments. She has scored 317 runs in seven innings and also has 12 wickets to her name.

Jess Kerr: Jess is leading the wicket-taking charts this season. She has been brilliant with the ball having grabbed 14 wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Xara Jetly: Jetly is the second-highest wicket-taker this season. She has been consistent and has picked up 13 wickets in eight matches.

Fran Jonas: Fran has been a dependable bowler for Auckland Hearts. She has been a key member of the bowling attack having picked up six wickets in eight games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 870 points

Leigh Kasperek: 583 points

Jess Kerr: 565 points

Xara Jetly: 525 points

Arlene Kelly: 336 points

Important stats for AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 8 matches, 317 runs, 12 wickets

Leigh Kasperek: 8 matches, 13 wickets, 130 runs

Jess Kerr: 6 matches, 14 wickets

Kara Jetley: 8 matches, 13 wickets

Arlene Kelly: 8 matches, 7 wickets

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFayden, Lauren Down, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Izzy Gaze, Kate Perkins, Molly Penfold

Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-Captain: Xara Jetly

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFayden, Lauren Down, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, Arlene Kelly, Sophie Devine, Bella Armstrong

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jess Kerr Vice-Captain: Lauren Down.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar