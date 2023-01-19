AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 19

Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in the 19th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Friday, January 20, at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Wellington Blaze have had a fantastic season so far, winning all six of their games to sit atop the points table. Leigh Kasperek and Jess Kerr lead their bowling attack, while Rebecca Burns and Maddy Green have been outstanding with the bat.
Auckland Hearts, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Central Hinds, thanks to outstanding performances from Prue Catton and Amie Hucker. They will look to put on another strong performance to break through the fortified fortress of the Wellington Blaze.
AH-W vs WB-W Match Details, Women's Super Smash
The 19th match of the Women's Super Smash will be played on January 20 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The match is set to take place at 05:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
AH-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash, Match 19
Date and Time: 20th January 2022, 05:00 am IST
Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
AH-W vs WB-W Pitch Report
The pitch has been a good one for bowling throughout the tournament, and the track is likely to assist the bowlers once again, with run-scoring being challenging.
Last 5 matches (Women's Super Smash)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 127
Average second-inning score: 121
AH-W vs WB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Auckland Hearts: W-L-W-L-W
Wellington Blaze: W-W-W-W-W
AH-W vs WB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
Auckland Hearts injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Auckland Hearts Probable Playing 11
Saachi Shahri, Prue Catton, Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Makayla Templeton, Amie Hucker, Molly Penfold, Sarah Carnachan (wk)
Wellington Blaze injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11
Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr (c), Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Ker, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Nicole Baird, Olivia Boivin
Today's AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Jessica McFadyen (6 matches, 13 runs)
Jessica is an experienced right-handed batter and wicketkeeper who is yet to show her abilities, scoring just 13 runs in six games.
Top Batter pick
Rebecca Burns (6 matches, 151 runs, Average: 30.20)
Rebecca is a key batter in the Wellington lineup who has looked impressive against both pacers and spinners and has easily collected runs. She has amassed 151 runs at an average of 30.20 in six games.
Top All-rounder pick
Amelia Kerr (6 matches, 216 runs, and 5 wickets, Average: 54.00)
Amelia is one of the top all-round players in her team who is consistent with her performances. She has amassed 216 runs at an excellent average of 54.00 and has picked up five wickets at an average of 17.62 in six games.
She could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is a multiplier choice for captaincy of your fantasy team.
Top Bowler pick
Jess Kerr (6 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 13.77)
Jess has performed well with the ball in the ongoing tournament. She could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up nine wickets in six games at an average of 13.77.
AH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Leigh Kasperek
She's had a fantastic tournament so far, topping the most wickets charts, thanks to her googly and experience. Kasperek is a key pick and player in the game once again. She has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 10.80 and has scored 50 runs in five games.
Lauren Down
She's a talented batter who has been doing well for her team, scoring 111 runs at an impressive average of 22.20 in six games. That makes her an excellent pick for your AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy team.
Five Must-picks with players' stats for AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sarah Carnachan
Batters: Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Rebecca Burns, Saachi Shahri
All-rounders: Amelia Kerr (c), Bella Armstrong, Leigh Kasperek (vc)
Bowlers: Xara Jetly, Jess Ker, Arlene Kelly
AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Sarah Carnachan
Batters: Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Rebecca Burns
All-rounders: Amelia Kerr (c), Bella Armstrong, Leigh Kasperek (vc), Nicole Baird
Bowlers: Amie Hucker, Jess Ker, Arlene Kelly