AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 19

Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in the 19th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Friday, January 20, at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Wellington Blaze have had a fantastic season so far, winning all six of their games to sit atop the points table. Leigh Kasperek and Jess Kerr lead their bowling attack, while Rebecca Burns and Maddy Green have been outstanding with the bat.

Auckland Hearts, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Central Hinds, thanks to outstanding performances from Prue Catton and Amie Hucker. They will look to put on another strong performance to break through the fortified fortress of the Wellington Blaze.

AH-W vs WB-W Match Details, Women's Super Smash

The 19th match of the Women's Super Smash will be played on January 20 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The match is set to take place at 05:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AH-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash, Match 19

Date and Time: 20th January 2022, 05:00 am IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AH-W vs WB-W Pitch Report

The pitch has been a good one for bowling throughout the tournament, and the track is likely to assist the bowlers once again, with run-scoring being challenging.

Last 5 matches (Women's Super Smash)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 127

Average second-inning score: 121

AH-W vs WB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Auckland Hearts: W-L-W-L-W

Wellington Blaze: W-W-W-W-W

AH-W vs WB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Auckland Hearts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Auckland Hearts Probable Playing 11

Saachi Shahri, Prue Catton, Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Makayla Templeton, Amie Hucker, Molly Penfold, Sarah Carnachan (wk)

Wellington Blaze injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11

Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr (c), Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Ker, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Nicole Baird, Olivia Boivin

Today's AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jessica McFadyen (6 matches, 13 runs)

Jessica is an experienced right-handed batter and wicketkeeper who is yet to show her abilities, scoring just 13 runs in six games.

Top Batter pick

Rebecca Burns (6 matches, 151 runs, Average: 30.20)

Rebecca is a key batter in the Wellington lineup who has looked impressive against both pacers and spinners and has easily collected runs. She has amassed 151 runs at an average of 30.20 in six games.

Top All-rounder pick

Amelia Kerr (6 matches, 216 runs, and 5 wickets, Average: 54.00)

Amelia is one of the top all-round players in her team who is consistent with her performances. She has amassed 216 runs at an excellent average of 54.00 and has picked up five wickets at an average of 17.62 in six games.

She could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is a multiplier choice for captaincy of your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Jess Kerr (6 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 13.77)

Jess has performed well with the ball in the ongoing tournament. She could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up nine wickets in six games at an average of 13.77.

AH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Leigh Kasperek

She's had a fantastic tournament so far, topping the most wickets charts, thanks to her googly and experience. Kasperek is a key pick and player in the game once again. She has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 10.80 and has scored 50 runs in five games.

Lauren Down

She's a talented batter who has been doing well for her team, scoring 111 runs at an impressive average of 22.20 in six games. That makes her an excellent pick for your AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players' stats for AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amie Hucker 6 wickets in 6 games Nicole Baird 6 wickets in 4 games Xara Jetly 7 wickets in 6 games Jess Kerr 9 wickets in 6 games Leigh Kasperek 10 wickets & 50 runs in 6 games

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head-to-Head League

AH-W vs WB-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Carnachan

Batters: Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Rebecca Burns, Saachi Shahri

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr (c), Bella Armstrong, Leigh Kasperek (vc)

Bowlers: Xara Jetly, Jess Ker, Arlene Kelly

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

AH-W vs WB-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Carnachan

Batters: Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Rebecca Burns

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr (c), Bella Armstrong, Leigh Kasperek (vc), Nicole Baird

Bowlers: Amie Hucker, Jess Ker, Arlene Kelly

