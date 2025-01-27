AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 27

The 27th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) square off against Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) at the Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland on Thursday, January 27. Here's all you need to know about the AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Auckland Hearts have won three of their last eight matches. They won their last match against Otago Sparks Women by 13 runs. Wellington Blaze, meanwhile, have won six of their last eight matches.

The two teams have played 26 head-to-head matches. Auckland Hearts have won six, while Wellington Blaze have been victorious in 19. One match was abandoned due to rain.

AH-W vs WB-W Match Details

The 27th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 27 at the Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 9:20 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AH-W vs WB-W, 27th match

Date and Time: 27th January 2025; 9:20 a.m. IST

Venue: Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

AH-W vs WB-W Form Guide

AH-W - Won three of their last eight matches

WB-W - Won six of their last eight matches

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

AH-W

No injury update

Saachi Shahri, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green ©, Lauren Down, Prue Catton, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Josie Penfold, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Bree Illing

WB-W

No injury update

A Kerr, R Burns, J Kerr, C King, J McFadyen (wk), X Jetly, S Mackinder, N Baird, G Sims, N Codyre, R Bryant

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Green

Green is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She bats in the top order and bowl some overs. She has scored 238 runs and taken three wickets in seven matches. I Gaze is another good option.

Batters

L Down

R Burns and Down are the two best batter picks. L Down bats in the top order and is in top form. She has scored 233 runs in the last seven matches. S Shahri is another good option.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Devine and Kerr are the best all-rounder picks. Kerr bats in the top order and bowls. She has scored 299 runs and taken nine wickets in eight matches. J Kerr is another good option.

Bowlers

X Jetly

The top bowler picks are M Penfold and Jetly, who has taken eight wickets in eight matches. F Jonas is another good option.

AH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

Kerr is in top form. She bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

J Kerr

Kerr is one of the most crucial picks from the Wellington Blaze squad. She bats in the top order and completes her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs.

Five must-picks for AH-W vs WB-W, 27th match

A Kerr

J Kerr

M Green

S Devine

M Brown

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Green

Batters: L Down, R Burns

All-rounders: A Kerr, J Kerr, M Brown, P Catton, S Devine

Bowlers: M Penfold, F Jonas, X Jetly

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Green, I Gaze

Batters: L Down, R Burns

All-rounders: A Kerr, J Kerr, M Brown, S Devine

Bowlers: M Penfold, B Illing, X Jetly

