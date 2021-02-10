AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Women’s Super Smash Match – February 11th, 2021

The Preliminary Final of the Women's Super Smash T20 2021 will feature the defending champions Wellington Blaze taking on the Auckland Hearts on Thursday.

Both teams have been pretty impressive in the Super Smash this season, winning seven games apiece.

The Hearts, with a good blend of youth and experience, have exceeded expectations in the Super Smash. Riding on the exploits of Anna Peterson and Holly Huddleston, the Hearts will look to seal a spot in the Super Smash final at the expense of the Blaze.

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine and co haven't missed a beat, as the Blaze have endured only three Super Smash losses this season. Although they come into this game on the back of a loss to the Hearts, Wellington Blaze boast of perhaps the best roster in the Super Smash competition.

With the likes of Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasperek in fine form, the Blaze will fancy their chances despite playing at the home of the Hearts.

The Blaze hold the edge given their superior depth and firepower in the batting department. However, the Hearts have shown what they are capable of in recent Super Smash games.

Nevertheless, a riveting contest could be on the cards, as both teams eye a spot in the final of the Women's Super Smash T20 League.

Women's Super Smash T20: Squads to choose from

Auckland Hearts Women

Advertisement

Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold.

Wellington Blaze Women

Maddy Green (c), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer, Beth Molony, Natasha Codyre.

Predicted Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts Women

Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri.

Wellington Blaze Women

Maddy Green (c), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze, Preliminary Final.

Date: 11th February 2021, at 8:40 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The Eden Park pitch should be a good one to bat on, but there could be some swing on offer for the bowlers.

The pacers should get extra bounce as well, keeping the batters on their toes. With the pitch slowing down as the match progresses, the spinners could play a key role in what should be an even contest between bat and ball.

Both teams will look to bat first and look to score 140-150, which would be par at this venue.

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J McFadyen, T Lamb, S Devine, L Down, R Lilii, H Huddlestone, A Kerr, L Kasperek, A Kelly, J Kerr and X Jetly.

Captain: S Devine. Vice-Captain: A Kerr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J McFadyen, T Lamb, S Devine, L Down, G Plimmer, H Huddlestone, A Kerr, A Peterson, J Prasad, J Kerr and X Jetly.

Captain: H Huddlestone. Vice-Captain: S Devine.