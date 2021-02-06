AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Women’s Super Smash Match – February 7th, 2021

Auckland Hearts Women will take on Wellington Blaze Women in the 30th match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash.
This will be the last league match of the tournament. Though both the teams have secured their places in the playoffs, they would want to win this fixture and bag the top spot on the table.
Auckland Hearts and Wellington Blaze were both triumphant in their last league matches. Both are thus coming into this clash with a lot of confidence. The last time these two sides faced off, Wellington Blaze thumped Auckland by registering a 9-wicket win.
Squads to choose from:
Auckland Hearts Women
Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold
Wellington Blaze Women
Maddy Green (c), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer, Beth Molony, Natasha Codyre
Predicted Playing XI
Auckland Hearts Women
Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri
Wellington Blaze Women
Maddy Green (c), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer
Match Details
Match: Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze, Match 30
Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Date and Time: 7th February 2021, 8:00 AM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at Eden Park is balanced in nature and is more suited to spinners. In the T20 format, the average first innings score is 113 on this track. The team bowling first has won nearly 67% of all recent games.
AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Thamsyn Newton, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr
Captain: Amelia Kerr, Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh
Captain: Holly Huddleston, Vice-Captain: Maddy GreenPublished 06 Feb 2021, 20:40 IST