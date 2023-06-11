AJH vs PHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ajman Council T10 League, Match 17

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will take on Prim Height Transport (PHT) in the 17th match of the Ajman Council T10 League at Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE on Sunday, June 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs PHT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Ajman Heroes have won two of their three games and are currently third in the standings. Prim Height Transport, on the other hand, also have two victories in three appearances. Both sides are playing well, so a competitive game is expected on Sunday.

AJH vs PHT Match Details

Match 17th of the Ajman Council T10 League will be played on June 11 at the Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE. The match is set to take place at 10:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJH vs PHT, Ajman Council T10 League, Match 17

Date and Time: June 11, 2023, 10.15 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AJH vs PHT Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens Ajman is known for being batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and true carry. The outfield is typically fast, which helps with boundary hitting. Bowlers could struggle to get movement off the pitch, but variations in pace and spin can be effective in restricting run-scoring.

AJH vs PHT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ajman Heroes: W-L-W-W-W

Prim Height Transport: W-W-L-L-W

AJH vs PHT Probable Playing 11s

Ajman Heroes Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing 11

Adnan ul Mulk (c), Nasir Aziz, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Usman, Mohammed Ajmal, Khalid Shah, Harshit Kaushik, Jeevan Gangadharan, Muhammad Sameer, Mohammed Faraazuddin

Prim Height Transport Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Prim Height Transport Probable Playing 11

Amjad Khan, Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Asmat Ullah, Mehraban Shah, Riaz Khaliq, Muhammad Dawood (c), Bilal Cheema (wk), Saqib Khan, Aafzal Khan, Sagheer Afridi

AJH vs PHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Khalid Shah (3 matches, 122 runs, Average: 40.66)

He's a terrific player who's expected to be at his best here. He has scored 122 runs in three games at an average of 40.66.

Top Batter pick

Sagheer Afridi (2 matches, 93 runs, Average: 93.00)

Sagheer Afridi is the leading run-scorer for Prim Height Transport in the ongoing season with 93 runs at an average of 93.00. He could be an essential pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammed Faraazuddin (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 9.66)

Faraazuddin is a fantastic bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the bat in crucial stages. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 9.66 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Ankur Sangwan (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 8.40)

He has been decent with his performances with the ball. He has picked up five wickets in three games at an average of 8.40.

AJH vs PHT match captain and vice-captain choices

Asmat Ullah

He's a power-packed player who can contribute with his all-round ability. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 11.75 in two games.

Amjad Khan

He's an excellent contender for vice-captaincy choice. He has scored 88 runs in two games.

5 Must-picks for AJH vs PHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jeevan Gangadharan

Muhammad Sameer

Mehraban Shah

Riaz Khaliq

Mohammed Faraazuddin

AJH vs PHT Match Expert Tips

Khalid Shah could prove to be a wise multiplier choice considering his recent batting form. He is a must-have for your fantasy team and a wise pick for the captaincy role.

AJH vs PHT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head-To-Head League

AJH vs PHT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah (c), Rahul Chopra

Batters: M Afridi, S Khan, Ansar Khan

All-rounders: M Faraazddin, M Ajmal, J Gangadhar

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan (vc), A Ullah, M Shah

AJH vs PHT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

AJH vs PHT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra

Batters: M Afridi, S Khan, Ansar Khan (vc)

All-rounders: M Faraazddin (c), M Ajmal

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, A Ullah, R Khaliq, M Sameer

