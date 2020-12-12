AJM v DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match – Dec 12, 2020

Ajman will lock horns with Dubai in the 12th match of the Emirates D20 tournament on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ajman are placed fifth in the Emirates D20 points table after winning once in three games. They have lost two games on the trot and will look to get back to winning ways in the Emirates D20.

Dubai, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the Emirates D20 points table with a win from three games. They are coming off a victory against Abu Dhabi by eight wickets.

Both teams have some explosive batsmen in their rosters, which could guarantee a high-scoring Emirates D20 game.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

Ajman

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Ali Khan, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar (WK), Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Rishab Mukherjee, Shareef Asadullah (C), Sheraj Piya, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ali and Zuhaib Zubair.

Dubai

Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema (WK), Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Madhav, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider (WK) and Tahir Latif.

Predicted Playing-11s

Ajman

Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Ehtesham Siddiq, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar.

Dubai

Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider and Tahir Latif.

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Dubai, Match 12

Date: 12th December 2020 at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Emirates D20 tournament has been a sporting one. However, the batsmen will have to spend some time in the middle before taking the attack to the bowlers.

As this Emirates D20 game will be played in the evening, the dew factor could come into play in the latter half of the match. For that reason, the captain winning the toss might look to bowl first before the dew sets in.

AJM v DUB Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Adnaan Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah, Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer.

Captain: Rameez Shahzad. Vice-Captain: Abdul Shakoor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Adnaan Khan, Syed Muhammad Haider, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Ronak Panoly, Omer Farooq, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah, Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer.

Captain: Rameez Shahzad. Vice-Captain: Tahir Latif.