Ajman will lock horns with ECB Blues in the 8th match of the Emirates D20 Tournament on Friday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ajman are placed 3rd in the points table with a win and a loss from their two games. Having lost a game against Sharjah by 6 wickets, they will need to be at their best to beat the formidable Blues side.

ECB Blues, on the other hand, find themselves on top of the points table with a win from each of their matches so far, and they will look to maintain the momentum in this tournament.

ECB Blues have some of the best in class players in their arsenal, which makes them the clear favourites to win this game against Ajman.

Squads to choose from

ECB Blues

Adhitya Shetty, Ali Shan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq ur Rehman (WK), Basil Hameed (C), Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid and Zahoor Khan.

Ajman

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Ali Khan, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar (WK), Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Rishab Mukherjee, Shareef Asadullah (C), Sheraj Piya, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ali and Zuhaib Zubair.

Predicted Playing-11s

Ajman

Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Ehtesham Siddiq, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

ECB Blues

Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (C), Ansh Tandon, Ali Shan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs ECB Blues, Match 8

Date: 11th December 2020, at 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this surface and they will procure some initial swing with the new ball.

There won't be any help for the spinners, which means they will need to bank on mistakes from the batsmen to pick up wickets. Teams chasing have won the majority of the games played at this venue and the captain who wins the toss will want to put the opposition into bat first.

AJM v ECB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AJM v ECB Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Waqas Ali, CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmad, Karthik Meiyappan, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Sharif Asadullah

Captain: Rameez Shahzad, Vice-Captain: Vriitya Aravind

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Nasir Aziz, Waheed Ahmad, Karthik Meiyappan, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

Captain: Rameez Shahzad, Vice-Captain: Aryan Lakra