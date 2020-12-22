AJM v FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match – Dec 22, 2020

Ajman will lock horns with Fujairah in the 30th match of the Emirates D20 tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ajman are placed fifth in the Emirates D20 points table with just a solitary win from their eight matches. They were unable to defend an above par target of 161 runs against Sharjah in their previous match and as a result, they only have pride to play for.

Fujairah, on the other hand, are looking in fine form in this tournament so far. They are happily perched at the top of the Emirates D20 points table courtesy of wins from all their eight matches. They will be hoping to register a victory in this game and enter the playoffs unbeaten.

The last time these two sides met, Fujairah defeated Ajman by a margin of 17 runs.

Squads to choose from

Ajman

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Ali Khan, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar (WK), Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Rishab Mukherjee, Shareef Asadullah (C), Sheraj Piya, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ali and Zuhaib Zubair.

Fujairah

Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (WK), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Bajwa, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh (WK), Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad.

Predicted Playing-11

Ajman

Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Anand Kumar, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Zuhaib Zubair.

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza (C), Luqman Hazrat, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Muhammed Naeem, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Usman Khan, Sandeep Singh, Hassan Khalid, Waseem Muhammad, Akif Raja.

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Fujairah, Match 30

Date: 22nd December 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Emirates D20 tournament has produced quite a few high-scoring encounters. The captain winning the toss might look to bowl first as the dew is expected to play a part in the latter half of the game.

AJM v FUJ Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Nasir Aziz, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, Sharif Asadullah.Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-Captain: Rameez Shahzad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Sheraz Piya.

Captain: Rameez Shahzad. Vice-Captain: Rohan Mustafa.