AJM vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Ajman (AJM) squaring off against Team Abu Dhabi (ABD) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, December 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Team Abu Dhabi will give it their all to win the match but Ajman has a better squad and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ABD vs AJM Match Details

The second match of the Emirates D20 2022 will be played on December 12 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs AJM, Match 2

Date and Time: 12th December 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Fujairah and Sharjah, where a total of 309 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

ABD vs AJM Form Guide

ABD - Will be playing their first match

AJM - Will be playing their first match

ABD vs AJM Probable Playing XI

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Naik Muhammad, Ethan Dsouza, Osama Hassan, Attah Urrahim, Ali Abid (c), Mazhar Bashir, Zia Mukhtar, Ghulam Murtaza, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Zubair Khan.

AJM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rahul Chopra (wk), Dawood Eajaz, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Sagar Kalyan, Ansh Tandon, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Nav Pabreja, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Ahmad.

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kamran

M Kamran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. R Chopra is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Ejaz

A Urrahim and D Ejaz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Tandon has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Abid

W Khan and A Abid are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Bashir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Aziz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ahmad and N Aziz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sangwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ABD vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Abid

A Abid will bat in the top order and is expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches.

W Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make W Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form.

5 Must-Picks for ABD vs AJM, Match 2

D Ejaz

N Aziz

W Khan

A Abid

M Bashir

Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Chopra, M Kamran.

Batters: A Urrahim, A Tandon, D Ejaz.

All-rounders: M Bashir, A Abid, W Khan.

Bowlers: N Aziz, S Ahmad, A Sangwan.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Chopra, M Kamran.

Batters: A Urrahim, S Kalyan, D Ejaz.

All-rounders: M Bashir, A Abid, W Khan.

Bowlers: N Aziz, S Ahmad, F Shah.

