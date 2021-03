AJM vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - Mar 26, 2021

Ajman will lock horns with Abu Dhabi in the 9th Match of the Emirates D10 Tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Ajman have lost both their Emirates D10 games, thus placing them in the penultimate position in the points table. They lost their last game against Sharjah by eight wickets, failing to defend 106 runs.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have lost their only Emirates D10 game played thus far and find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They fell to a 88-run defeat in their last game against Emirates Blues.

Both teams will be eagerly looking to pick up a win from this game and open their accounts in the Emirates D10 Tournament.

Squads to choose from

Ajman

Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad, Bahzad Naquib, Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Danish Qureshi, Syed Haider, Lovepreet Singh and Zubair Zuhaib.

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Mausif Khan, Kamran Atta (WK), Riyan Mohammed (WK), Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Mazhar Bashir, Raees Ahmed Ayan and Utkarsh Srivastava.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Ajman

Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad.

Abu Dhabi

Riyan Mohammed (WK), Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Mausif Khan, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (C), Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Mazhar Bashir, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Malik.

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Abu Dhabi, Match 9

Date: 26th March 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The track here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. It offers equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 111 runs.

AJM vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Muzammil, Muhammad Kaleem, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Yodhin Punja, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza.

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-Captain: Muhammad Kaleem.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Muzammil, Aaryan Madani, Muhammad Kaleem, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Malik.

Captain: Mohammad Irfan Ayub. Vice-Captain: Asif Khan.