AJM vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match 3 – Dec 06, 2020

The Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in Dubai - the Emirates D20. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games.

In the third game on the first day of the Emirates D20, Ajman will go up against Team Abu Dhabi.

It will be the second game of the day for Team Abu Dhabi, who face ECB Blues in their Emirates D20 tournament opener. Both the teams will look to make good starts to their campaigns in the Emirates D20.

These two teams did not do well in the Emirates D10 tournament that was played in July-August earlier this year. Both Ajman and Team Abu Dhabi won just two games and lost eight in that tournament. Both teams will hope that a different format and team composition would bring about a change in their fortunes in the Emirates D20.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

Ajman: Ali Khan, Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Waqas Ali, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Anand Kumar (WK), Ehtesham Siddiq, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sharif Asadullah (C), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Zubair Zuhaib.

Team Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Soorya Sathish, Ben Willgoss (WK), Kai Smith (WK), Jishnu Balan, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Ajman: Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Waqas Ali, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sharif Asadullah (c), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Zubair Zuhaib.

Team Abu Dhabi: Kai Smith (wk), Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Midhun Pattlikkadan (c), Paresh Katkar, Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain.

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: December 6th 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip in the ICC Academy in Dubai tends to produce a lot of runs. The Emirates D10 tournament that was held a few months ago saw teams rack up huge totals, with the average first-innings score being around 115 runs. Thus, another batting beauty could be expected to be in store for this Emirates D20 game too.

Emirates D20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AJM vs ABD)

Dream11 team for Ajman vs Team Abu Dhabi - Emirates D20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Zubair Zuhaib, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan

Captain: Hamad Arshad. Vice-captain: Midhun Pattlikkadan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kai Smith, Waqas Ali, Asif Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Sharif Asadullah, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain.

Captain: Osama Hassan Shah. Vice-captain: Asif Khan.