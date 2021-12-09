AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 7

Ajman (AJM) will take on Dubai (DUB) in the seventh match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Ajman have lost their first two Emirates D10 matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They lost their last game against Abu Dhabi by nine wickets. Dubai, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Emirates D10 matches and currently find themselves third in the standings. They lost their last fixture against the Emirates Blues by six wickets.

AJM vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

AJM XI

Nasir Aziz (C), Sultan Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Qasim Muhammad, Qamar Malik, Mayank, Rishabh Mukherjee, Raunak Vaswani.

DUB XI

Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (WK), Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Ahaan Fernandes, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Ali, Muhammad Farooq.

Match Details

AJM vs DUB, Match 7, Dubai D10

Date and Time: 9th December 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three matches played at this venue being 100 runs.

Today’s AJM vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bilal Cheema: Cheema has failed to perform with the bat in the Emirates D10, scoring only seven runs at a strike rate of 63.64. He is a quality batter who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Qasim Muhammad: Muhammad has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 165.22 while also picking up a wicket in two matches. He is Ajman's leading run-scorer in the Emirates D10.

Ahaan Fernandes: Fernandes has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Dubai this season. He has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 106.06 in his two outings.

All-rounders

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 and also scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 238.46 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Ameer Hamza: Hamza can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 176.00 in two Emirates D10 matches.

Bowlers

Harshit Seth: Seth has been in decent form with the ball this season, having picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 in two Emirates D10 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Sultan Ahmed: Ahmed has been a little bit expensive in the last couple of matches, scalping a wicket while leaking 43 runs in four overs. He can do well with the ball in the upcoming match.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq (DUB) - 226 points

Hafeez ur Rehman (AJM) - 98 points

Qasim Muhammad (AJM) - 97 points

Ameer Hamza (DUB) - 95 points

Harshit Seth (DUB) - 63 points

Important Stats for AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq: 31 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 238.46 and ER - 3.50

Hafeez ur Rehman: 13 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 216.67 and ER - 7.25

Qasim Muhammad: 38 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 165.22 and ER - 8.00

Ameer Hamza: 44 runs in 2 matches; SR - 176.00

Harshit Seth: 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 9.50

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Bilal Cheema, Ahaan Fernandes, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Farooq, Qamar Malik, Nasir Aziz, Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth.

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor.

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Ahaan Fernandes, Qasim Muhammad, Mayank, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Farooq, Qamar Malik, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Ahmed, Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan.

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Qasim Muhammad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar