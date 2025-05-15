AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Ajman (AJM) squaring off against Dubai (DUB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ajman have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Abu Dhabi by 22 runs. Dubai, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Emirates Blues by 8 wickets.

These two teams played a head-to-head match back in May 2024, which was won by Ajman by 5 wickets.

AJM vs DUB Match Details

The 16th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJM vs DUB, 16th Match

Date and Time: 15th May 2025, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Dubai and Emirates Blues, where a total of 169 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

AJM vs DUB Form Guide

AJM - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

DUB - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

AJM vs DUB Probable Playing XI

AJM Playing XI

No injury updates

Saghir Khan ©, Ankur Sangwan, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Aftab, Zohair lqbal, Harshit Seth, Sohaib Khan, Salman Shahid (wk), Said Nazeer Afridi, Mohsin Khan, Usman Shinwari

DUB Playing XI

No injury updates

lsrar Ahmed, Vaibhav Govekar, Syed Haider (wk), Adithya Shetty, Ronak Panoly ©, Danish Qureshi, Zainullah Rehmani, Zeeshan Naseer, Muhammad Irfan, Nirvan Shetty, Wahab Hassan

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shahid

S Shahid is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 75 runs in the last three matches. S Wasi is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Govekar

I Ahmad and V Govekar are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. V Govekar is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 79 runs in the last four matches. S Khan is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

R Panoly

M Aftab and R Panoly are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Panoly will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 80 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches. M Saghir is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Z Naseer

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Hassan and Z Naseer. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Z Naseer will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 6 wickets in the last four matches. M Irfan is another good bowler for today's match.

AJM vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

R Panoly

R Panoly is one of the most crucial picks from Dubai as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 80 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches.

M Aftab

M Aftab is one of the most crucial picks from the Ajman squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 26 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AJM vs DUB, 16th Match

M Aftab

R Panoly

M Saghir

Z Naseer

Z Rehmani

Ajman vs Dubai Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ajman vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shahid

Batters: V Govekar

All-rounders: R Panoly, A Tandon, Z Rehmani, M Aftab, M Saghir, D Qureshi

Bowlers: W Hassan, M Irfan, Z Naseer

Ajman vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shahid

Batters: V Govekar

All-rounders: R Panoly, A Tandon, Z Rehmani, M Aftab, M Saghir

Bowlers: W Hassan, H Seth, A Nehru, Z Naseer

