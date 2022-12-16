AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 11

Ajman (AJM) will take on Dubai (DUB) in the 11th match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction.

Ajman lost their first encounter against Team Abu Dhabi as they failed to defend 136 and lost by eight wickets. But they bounced back well to beat the Emirates Blues as they defended 191 successfully and won by six runs. Dubai, on the other hand, lost their first two games as they were bowled out for scores of 126 and 125. However, they hunted down 134 against Fujairah and recorded their first win of the season.

AJM vs DUB Match Details, Emirates D20 2022

The 11th match of the Emirates D20 2022 between Ajman and Dubai will be played on December 16 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJM vs DUB, Match 11, Emirates D20 2022

Date & Time: December 16th 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

AJM vs DUB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being about 150. With dew likely to play a part, both teams will want to chase.

AJM vs DUB Probable Playing 11 today

Ajman team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ajman Probable Playing XI: Rahul Chopra (wk), Dawood Ejaz, Ansh Tandon, Sagar Kalyan, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Ahmad, Ankur Sangwan, Saqib Manshad, Shiraz Ahmed.

Dubai team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Dubai Probable Playing XI: Safeer Tariq (wk), Muhammad Imran OD, Rameez Shahzad, Taimoor Ali-I, Ronak Panoly, Aryan Lakra, Shahid Nawaz, Faisal Altaf, Abdul Malik, Ahmed Shafiq, Mubeen Ali.

Today’s AJM vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Safeer Tariq (3 matches, 70 runs)

Safeer Tariq has been batting well in the tournament. He has accumulated 70 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 118.64.

Top Batter Pick

Ansh Tandon (2 matches, 69 runs)

Ansh Tandon has been in solid touch with the bat. He has played two games, having amassed 69 runs while striking at 121.05.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wajid Khan (2 matches, 63 runs, 0 wickets)

Wajid Khan has been in top batting form. He scored just five in the first game before racking up a fine 54 off 27 balls in a knock that included three fours and five sixes. He can also come in handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Mubeen Ali (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Mubeen Ali has bowled really well in the T20 tournament. The 23-year-old fast bowler has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 7.17.

AJM vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

Aryan Lakra (3 matches, 78 runs, 2 wickets)

Aryan Lakra has been effective with both the bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 78 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy of 7.89.

Shahid Nawaz (3 matches, 45 runs, 4 wickets)

Shahid Nawaz has been in excellent all-round form. The seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 6.92. On the batting front, he has mustered 45 runs at a strike rate of 187.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AJM vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aryan Lakra 78 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Wajid Khan 63 runs in 2 matches Shahid Nawaz 45 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Mubeen Ali 5 wickets in 3 matches Ansh Tandon 69 runs in 2 matches

AJM vs DUB match expert tips

There are some consistent all-rounders on both sides and hence, they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Aryan Lakra, Wajid Khan, Shahid Nawaz, and Nasir Aziz will be the ones to watch out for.

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Safeer Tariq

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Dawood Ejaz, Taimoor Ali-I

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra (c), Wajid Khan (vc), Shahid Nawaz

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Abdul Malik, Mubeen Ali

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Safeer Tariq

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Taimoor Ali-I, Sagar Kalyan

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Ronak Panoly, Wajid Khan, Shahid Nawaz (c)

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz (vc), Shiraz Ahmed, Mubeen Ali

